Perfect World explores new path to fulfill social responsibility with the value of games
Perfect World CEO Dr. Robert H. Xiao addressed the 2021 China Game Industry Annual Conference on December 16 in Guangzhou.GUANGZHOU, CHINA, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perfect World CEO Dr. Robert H. Xiao attended and addressed the 2021 China Game Industry Annual Conference on December 16 in Guangzhou, the capital of southeast China’s Guangdong Province.
Combined with the practice of Perfect World, Dr.Xiao shared his insights on fulfilling social responsibilities and promoting high-quality development of the game industry.
Dr. Xiao believes that game companies and practitioners need to alter to a development mindset, give full play to the value of games, and showcase social responsibilities.
In terms of quality, Perfect World has adhered to its position as a high-quality content provider and provided high-quality game products for the industry and society since its establishment.
In addition to the game products that have already been launched, Perfect World launched a light sci-fi open-world mobile game "Tower of Fantasy" on December 16. With excellent performance in the previous test period, the game topped the Apple App Store free app ranking six hours after its official launch and raked a revenue of more than 50 million yuan (US$ 7.85 million) on its launch day.
As an international enterprise based in China, Perfect World takes culture inheritance as one of its missions and attaches importance to improving its capability to inherit the traditional Chinese culture. Perfect World has integrated elements of the heads of Yuanmingyuan beasts and other cultural heritages such as the Sanxingdui Ruin site into its games, which helps spread traditional Chinese culture to overseas countries.
Dr. Xiao highlighted that Perfect World has been actively practicing its social responsibility of creating a healthy and clean internet atmosphere to guarantee a healthy environment for the growth of minors.
All the gaming products operated by Perfect World have been synchronized to the government’s anti-addiction system since September 1.
In the three-day event, Perfect World also win the Award for Outstanding Innovative Game Enterprises, and its mobile game "Fantasy New Jade Dynasty" bagged the Award for Outstanding Game Music Designs.
