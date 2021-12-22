Annke Unveils its Last-minute Smart Security Cameras Sales to Gift By Christmas
Christmas shopping becomes more exciting with the last-minute smart security cameras sales by ANNKE.
Good images and the motion detection works superbly. No viewing delay like the Nest camera. No complaints, very happy with the camera.”CHINA, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANNKE is happy to unveil its smart security cameras sales this holiday season and get most of them delivered before Christmas if customers would order today! Fortunately, last-minute shoppers can still snag up to 60% off on these curated selections of security cameras deals starting today through Dec 29th this year.
ANNKE's smart security cameras would be the perfect Christmas gifts for men, women, and grandparents. These security cameras and CCTV systems connect wired or wireless through the router then stream live to the smartphone. So, customers can have extra peace of mind, keep an eye on porch pirates for the neighborhood, and watch over the elderly even when they’re far away.
What makes the deal even better for the customers is that they don't need to pay a monthly fee for the 24/7 continuous recording, motion alerts and free app, and several shareable accounts.
All ANNKE security cameras are built to last for years, with an average of -22 °F – 140 °F working temperature and IP67 dust & waterproof rating. For this price and quality, ANNKE security cameras are definitely a well-worthy choice when it comes to home security.
Here are some hand-picked top ANNKE smart security camera deals that customers can snag by Christmas and get delivered before the shipping deadline.
Limited Special Offer:
BR200 PIR Bullet Camera at $39.99 (Save $60) - The BR200 1080p camera can be fitted with ANNKE 5MP DVR to scare away any burglars, featuring a red & blue strobe light and loud siren when detecting people moving.
40% Off On Curated PoE Solutions:
Pano360 Pro 6MP 360° PoE Fisheye Camera $299.99 (Save $200) - This fisheye camera is equipped with 1/1.8” big image sensor and f/1.0 aperture is designed for residential, retail, and industrial monitoring, with perimeter & package detection helping capture looters in 30 fps.
C800 Upgraded 4K Ultra-HD PoE Security Camera $59.99 (Save $40) - This one of the best 4K security cameras is loved by many with wide 101°, compatible with ONVIF. Customers can flash to the latest firmware to get free human & vehicle detection that can work on third-party ONVIF NVR or they can buy the latest version at the same price or pay thirty-eight bucks extra to get the IK10 vandal-proof dome version.
CZ400 4MP Varifocal Lens PTZ Security Camera $202.99 (Save $67) - This 2.8 mm to 12 mm varifocal lens allows customers to target zoomed-in spots up to 100 ft away in crystal-clear 4MP resolutions. With audio exception detection, a barking dog in a tranquil night can trigger an alert to you.
H500 5MP PoE Security Camera System $326.99 (Save $109) - This 5MP PoE security camera set is really affordable with a privacy mask, motion detection and now it can stream live into Alexa.
H800 8MP PoE Security Camera System $434.99 (Save $145) - This 8MP PoE security camera set consists of 4*C800 cameras and a NVR. Customers can get the full feature of C800 and even add more cameras into the system.
30% Off On NightChromaTM Premium Solutions:
NC400 4MP PoE Color Night Vision Security Camera $90.99 (Save $129.99) - The NC400 4MP camera comes with a 100 ft LED light that automatically turns on when the light dims. With an array of latest image processing technologies, BLC(Backlight Compensation), HLC(Highlight Compensation), 3D DNR(Digital Noise Reduction), it turns the deadliest night into full-color night vision.
NCK400 4MP PoE Security Camera Set $419.99 (Save $180) - The NCK400 color night vision camera set allows you to expand to up to 8 cameras besides the four NC400 cameras already included in the package.
NC800 4K Color Night Vision Camera $244.99 (Save $105) - The high-end NC800 uses a 1/1.2” big sensor with 2.8 mm wide-angle lens. With human & vehicle detection, only event matters are pushed to the customers, never having any false alerts. The bullet NC800 is also Alexa compatible.
NAK500 5MP Color Night Vision Security Camera Set $300.99 (Save $129) - The 5MP NAK500 camera system includes a 8CH 5MP TVI/CVI/AHD/CVBS DVR and 4 NCA500 color night vision cameras, great for reliable continuous recordings in 0.0005 lux low light conditions.
30% Off On Wireless Security Solutions:
W300 3MP WiFi Security Camera $39.19 (Save $16.8) - The W300 wireless security camera has human detection & a mic for customers to talk back before crime happens.
WL200 2MP WiFi Security Camera System With 1TB HDD & 10.1” Monitor $244.99 (Save $105) - The WL200 system has 4 wireless cameras and a monitor. It’s basically a plug n play solution to quickly install and safeguard your property.
WS300 3MP WiFi Security Camera System $230.99 (Save $99) - This W300 security camera system allows you to add another 4 wireless cameras to the NVR besides the 4*3MP WiFi cameras for 24/7 surveillance.
WS500 5MP 4 Cams Wireless Security Camera System $286.99 (Save $123) - The WS500 system offers unrivaled 5MP clarity as well as impressive wall-penetrating capability, keeping a reliable wireless connection up to 400 ft in open space and 164 ft with barriers.
Check out more deals about ANNKE security cameras below and get them shipped by Christmas if customers order by 22nd Dec.
About ANNKE
ANNKE, created for security, aims to provide the finest and best smart security cameras and systems for home and business owners worldwide. ANNKE's deep expertise in product design, smart home connectivity, and cutting-edge capabilities enable it to deliver the most seamless security solutions for users. ANNKE is always striving to develop innovative technology to provide customers with the easiest and the most straightforward security products. For more details visit: https://www.annke.com
