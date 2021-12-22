Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Report 2022-2027: Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Analysis By Top Key Players: British Plastics Federation, Celanese Corporation, DIC Corporation, Kolon Plastics Inc.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) refers to a semi-crystalline thermoplastic that is used in felt filter media for high-temperature coil formers, air filters, bobbins, slurry coatings, terminal blocks, specialty membranes and packaging, relay components, etc. It consists of para-phenylene units substituted with benzene and sulfur. PPS exhibits several advantageous properties, such as dimensional stability, high chemical and abrasion resistance, enhanced mechanical strength, etc. It also has a low viscosity index and high melting point, which aids in molding it into various desired shapes. PPS finds extensive applications across numerous industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, electrical, etc.

Market Trends

The expanding automotive sector across the globe is one of the key factors driving the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) market. In line with this, the increasing product usage in the manufacturing of exhaust gas return valves, lighting systems, ignition plates, carburetors, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the elevating adoption of PPS in the production of composites used in fuselage, wings, interior panels, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the rising product utilization in the manufacturing of filter bags and dust chambers in coal power plants is also augmenting the global market. Furthermore, the development of low-emission and eco-friendly PPS variants, which contain no chlorine components and aid in reducing thermo-chemical emissions and thermal degradation, is anticipated to fuel the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) market over the forecasted period.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

• British Plastics Federation

• Celanese Corporation

• DIC Corporation

• Kolon Plastics Inc.

• Kureha Corporation

• Polyplastics Co. Ltd. (Daicel Corporation)

• Ryan Plastics Limited

• SK Chemicals Co. Ltd.

• Solvay S.A

• Teijin Limited

• Toray Industries Inc.

• Tosoh Corporation.

The report has segmented the market based on type, recyclability and application.

Breakup by Type:

• Linear PPS

• Cured PPS

• Branched PPS

Breakup by Recyclability:

• Virgin

• Recycled

Breakup by Application:

• Automotive

• Electrical and Electronics

• Aerospace

• Medical/Healthcare

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

