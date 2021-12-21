[Match the Promise Foundation Scholarships] Apply Through Dec. 31!

TEXAS, December 21 - Fifth through ninth graders who are enrolled in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund® and whose families have an annual income of $100,000 or less may be eligible for Match the Promise scholarships.* Applicants can use our new online application system or download an application form and mail it in. Applications will be accepted through Dec. 31, 2021.

The Texas Match the Promise Foundation℠ encourages families to save for college by supplementing their contributions to the Texas Tuition Promise Fund — the state's prepaid college tuition plan. Families who do not currently have a Promise Fund account can find information about establishing one at our website.

Approved recipients can receive matching scholarships of tuition units worth up to $1,000 at today's prices. Top-scoring recipients can also receive a one-time grant of tuition units worth $2,000 at today's prices.

To be considered for a Match the Promise scholarship, students must write a career essay and meet other requirements. If approved, recipients will have until Aug. 31, 2022, to meet the contribution requirement of the scholarship program by contributing a minimum of $100 to the student’s Promise Fund account.

Find more information online at MatchThePromise.org. You can also contact us via email or at 800-531-5441, ext. 3-7570, for additional information.

*Residency restrictions, eligibility criteria and minimum contribution requirements apply.

