Global Drone Analytics Market to Witness Increased Demand for Custom Drone Analytic Solutions

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Drone Analytics Market is likely to ascend at a CAGR of 31.4 % over the forecast period (2021-2027) according to QuantAlign Research. The growth of the Drone Analytics market is primarily attributed to expanding applications of drones across various industries. Moreover, the increasing use of drones in commercial applications has also resulted in huge increase in the volume of aerial data collected by the drones. This in turn has led to an increased demand for high end, customized drone solutions.

Drones are increasingly being used in various sectors such as agriculture & forestry, mining & quarrying, logistics & transportation, oil & gas, construction, defense & security among others. Incorporating the drone data capture can be very difficult. Drone analytics tools are primarily used to pull insights from this aerial data. Drone analytics provide solutions to analyze drone data that can be used across various industries.



Key insights:

• On the basis of deployment type, the On-Premise deployment segment held the larger share of the global drone analytics market

• The Defense & Security industry segment held the largest share of the drone analytics market

• North America is currently the largest market for drone analytics due to the technological advancements in the region.



Key players operating in the drone analytics market include: Delair, Precisionhawk, Kespry Inc.., Terra Drone Corporation, Delta Drone SA. Pix4D, AeroVironment, HUVRdata, VIATechnik LLC DroneDeploy among others.

Key questions Answered in the report:

• What is the current total market size, and projected growth rate for the global drone analytics market from 2021 to 2027?

• Who are the major players in the global drone analytics market?

• What shares do the major regional markets occupy?

• On what basis is the market segmented?

• How has the global market for drone analytics performed, and what are its key drivers?

• What would be influence of the emerging trends in global drone analytics industry?

• What is the degree of competition in the global drone analytics market?

• What are the key strategies adopted by the players operating in the global drone analytics market?

• What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global drone analytics market?



The report examines and provides an extensive overview of the global drone analytics market. The report identifies key industry trends, and covers drone analytics market landscape. The report builds a short- and long-term forecast model covering the period between 2017 to 2027.

