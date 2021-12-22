HealthBanks Makes Cord Blood Banking Affordable to Everyone

HealthBanks Cord Blood Banking is now offering three low-cost plans

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthBanks Biotech, Inc. (“HealthBanks” or the “Company”), a premium U.S. stem cell and immune cell bank headquartered in Irvine, CA, today announced that it has made cord blood banking affordable to everyone.

HealthBanks is one of the only two cord blood banks in the U.S. that stores purified mesenchymal stem cells (“MSC”) derived from cord tissue. It is also currently the only cell bank in the U.S. that offers GMP-compliant adult immune cell banking service for clients 18 years or older.

Representatives with HealthBank revealed that the three cord blood banking packages that are affordable to everyone include the Cord Blood Only Plan for $19.99 per month, the Cord Blood + Tissue Plan for $29.99 per month, and the Cord Blood + Tissue + MSC Plan for $39.99 per month.

The benefit to everyone is that HealthBanks’ monthly subscription plan is different than other payment methods. There is no huge up front fee and annual storage payment, individuals only need to pay monthly charge when their cord blood and tissue is processed. Individuals pay the monthly charge for as long as they want the cord blood and or tissue is banked.

Individuals can also add parents’ protection by preserving their immune cells at 30% discounted price. HealthBanks, one of the best cord blood banks featured by BioInformant in 2021, also have other payment plans such as annual, 20 year and lifetime available, and will do price match.

HealthBanks and its affiliated companies have been at the forefront of innovative technologies and leading pioneers in the cell banking industry. In 2008, HealthBanks was the first cord blood bank in the world to introduce cord tissue banking, now a common service adopted by all cord blood banks worldwide.

In 2020, HealthBanks was the first in the world to introduce GMP-compliant banking service of adult immune cells, which can be utilized in future applications for CAR-T cell therapy and other immunotherapies for cancer. HealthBanks continues to make great strides in the fast-growing cell banking industry – and pride to be the first and only cell bank to offer comprehensive cell banking services of newborn’s cord blood, cord tissue, cord tissue derived MSC, and adult immune cells in the U.S.

For further details regarding HealthBanks’ comprehensive cell banking services, visit healthbanks.us/company and https://healthbanks.us/blogs/.

About HealthBanks Biotech, Inc.

HealthBanks, headquartered in Irvine, CA, is one of the most extensive leading stem cell and immune cell banking networks in the world and offers services globally through itself and its affiliated companies located in the United States and other regions of the world. HealthBanks is accredited by the U.S. FDA, AABB, CLIA, and ISO. HealthBanks Biotech, Inc. was originally founded in 2001 with a vision that stem cells and other cell-based therapies will be the next pillar in medicine and transform the future of health. For more information about HealthBanks, please visit: http://www.healthbanks.us/.

