The Diamond Oak Now Selling Custom Fine Jewelry

Just in time for the holidays, an industry leader in jewelry is now selling fine jewelry.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Even in a pandemic, the demand for fine jewelry is higher than ever before, according to a report by The New York Times. That’s why representatives with The Diamond Oak are proud to announce today that it has expanded its capacity to produce custom fine jewelry.

"Our focus is on Impeccable fine quality," said Alon Mor, Owner and Founder of The Diamond Oak. "We have also added new additions to our team which include incredibly talented craftsman that have worked for Harry Winston and Tiffany for their High Jewelry collections."

The Diamond Oak’s decision to expand selling custom fine jewelry could prove to have perfect timing. According to a survey by Mastercard’s SpendingPulse, which measures overall retail sales across all payment types including credit, debit, mobile payments, cash, and check, the surge in jewelry sales that started in 2020 will continue through the 2021 holiday season and into 2022.

SpendingPulse has jewelry sales growing 59 percent year-over-year and 53 percent with compared with the 2019 holiday season, pre-pandemic.

Mor revealed that The Diamond Oak can collaborates with clients to create any piece on creating their dream piece.

"Our turnaround time ranges from three to five weeks for custom pieces from start to finish," Mor noted before adding, "We can create custom diamond engagement rings, custom fine diamond bracelets, and custom earrings."

"We create pieces in Platinum, 18K white, yellow and pink gold," Mor said,

As to why anyone should order custom fine jewelry from The Diamond Oak, The New York Times report revealed that people are realizing that life is short and that it’s all about love, emotions, the fragility of life.

For more information, please visit https://thediamondoak.com/pages/sell-your-jewelry.

About The Diamond Oak

Diamonds and Jewelry are ultimately about connection and devotion. Loved one to loved one, of course, but also buyer to seller. My intention behind The Diamond Oak, is not simply to sell or create fine jewelry, but to facilitate the celebration of profound moments and life's milestones with precious and meaningful gifts, to be cherished for a lifetime, and to continue as a legacy for future generations. It’s one of the reasons why I chose THE DIAMOND OAK as a name. In many cultures, it symbolizes strength, connection, and community...and "Oak" is the literal translation of "Alon" אלון from Hebrew.

