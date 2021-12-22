Premiere Horizon appoints Roberto Ortiz as President & CEO
Premiere Horizon Alliance Corporation (PHA:PHA)PASIG CITY, PHILIPPINES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its Organizational Board Meeting held on December 17, 2021, Premiere Horizon Alliance Corporation (PHA) announced the appointment of current director Mr. Roberto B. Ortiz as the new President & CEO of the Company following the retirement of Mr. Augusto Antonio C. Serafica, Jr.
Mr. Ortiz is a well-respected financial and management advisor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist who has over 40 years’ experience in corporate finance and strategic financial management and investments. He serves as a director and consultant for several multinational, domestic, and public companies in the sectors of telecommunications, industrial gases, food, renewable energy, construction, and retail. Most recently, he was also elected as the Chairman of the Board of PT&T.
A director and the Group CFO of PHA since December 2020, Mr. Ortiz sees the appointment as an opportunity to refocus PHA’s growth trajectory moving forward.
“Over the next three years, our immediate priority will be rationalizing, assessing, and growing our core investment portfolio, and focusing on those that generate cash flows. We are also exploring other avenues to build the resource base of PHA,” shares Mr. Ortiz. “We want to position PHA to exploit growth and investment opportunities in technology-driven businesses as the digital economy expands to the countryside.”
To succeed Mr. Ortiz as the Group CFO is Mr. Adrian F. Luzuriaga. Mr. Luzuriaga is a finance and audit executive with over 30 years of experience in international business, corporate finance, internal and external audit, risk and compliance, and internal control functions. Prior to his appointment in PHA, he was the VP of Internal Audit of Nissan Motor Asia Pacific, the Regional Audit Director of Delphi Asia Pacific, the Audit Manager of General Motors, and a Senior Auditor of SGV & Co.
Mr. Luzuriaga is a graduate of the University of the Philippines-Diliman with a degree in Business Administration and Accountancy. He placed in the Top 20 in his CPA Board Exams, and has a Master of Management majors in Finance, Marketing, Economics, and International Business from Kellogg Graduate School of Management.
The Board also expressed its gratitude and commendation to Mr. Serafica for his service and contribution to PHA as its President & CEO since January 2013.
“I would like to thank Tito for leading PHA through difficult times. It was a yeoman’s job indeed,” concurs Mr. Ortiz. Mr. Serafica will continue to serve as a non-executive director of PHA.
Premiere Horizon is an investment holding company with a vision of countryside development through pioneering technologies and innovative business models. PHA holds investments in contract mining through its subsidiary, Premiere Georesources and Development Inc. (PGDI); real estate development through its subsidiary, Goshen Land Capital, Inc.; and tourism estate development through its subsidiary, West Palawan Premiere Development Corp (WPP). At present, PHA remains keen in investing in technology and innovations.
