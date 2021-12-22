Foreign Worker Utilization Webinar Now Available

Finding workers is challenging. Have you considered looking at some long-standing foreign worker programs? The Agency of Commerce and Community Development, the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets and the Department of Labor took a closer look at these VISA work programs during a webinar on Tuesday, December 21st. Officials outlined the H-2A, H-2B and J-1 programs in a virtual meeting.
