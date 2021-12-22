Tres Leches Cake Launches The Presale Of Their Token
The community-driven crypto project, Tree Leches Cake, announce the launch of the pre-sale for their $3LechesCake token amongst other worksUNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team behind the Tres Leches Cake project are intensifying efforts towards achieving their goal of making quality education easily accessible to as many people as possible. In a related development, the cryptocurrency named after the most inspiring cake in the desert family, Tres Leches Cake, is set to be available to the public. The pre-sale of the $3LechesCake token is scheduled to commence on December 28, with the official launch on December 31, 2021.
Education has been described as the pivot of development of any community. Unfortunately, millions of people in different parts of the world still struggle to enjoy the best learning experience and education to become responsible members of the community. Consequently, a plethora of initiatives have been put in place to help struggling students across the globe. However, Tres Leches Cake is looking to bring the goodness of one the best cakes in the world to as many students as possible through cryptocurrency.
The goal is to create a community effort to assist the feature students in having a fantastic education via scholarship donations, offering them endless opportunities to reach their desired goal. The meme token will be a channel for college students to get potential scholarships through a crypto wallet that will receive 5% of the total supply of 1 trillion tokens, with a winner each semester.
As part of the all-inclusive crypto ecosystem, there are also plans to launch the Tres Leches NFT collection featuring the unique Tres Leche Cakes, with proposed addition of a Dessert Rolodex with the most amazing Desert Recipes. This will allow people to purchase amazing deserts and recreate them at home. Interested persons can also mint their NFT recipe and put them up for sale in the NFT Swap.
The pre-sale of $3LechesCake will commence on December 28 at 18:20 (UTC) and run through till December 31 18:20 (UTC). It will be an opportunity for people to purchase the meme token at a hugely discounted rate of 1 BNB = 2,034,000,000 3LechesCake as opposed to the listing rate - 1 BNB = 2,237,400,000 3LechesCake.
For more information about Tres Leches Cake (3LechesCake) and the groundbreaking project, visit - https://tresleches.finance. The project also has a growing online community across social media, including Instagram, Twitter, and Telegram.
Media Relations
Tres Leches Cake
775-374-6266
admin@tresleches.finance