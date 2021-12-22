Walking the Talk on Sustainability

2021 Cathay Sustainable Finance and Climate Change Summit was unveiled on December 7th. Chairperson Tien-Mu HUANG of the FSC and Chairman Hong-Tu TSAI of Cathay FHC jointly spoke up for sustainable finance and climate change issues.

Chairman Hong-Tu TSAI of Cathay FHC indicated that Cathay will soon be celebrating its 60th anniversary. Cathay FHC declared that Cathay FHC and its subsidiaries will continue to actively engage in business transformation towards zero emission, and has co