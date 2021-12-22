Submit Release
News Search

There were 657 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,969 in the last 365 days.

Governor Scott Announces Holiday Vaccination and Testing Clinics

Montpelier, Vt. - In advance of the holidays, Governor Phil Scott today announced a series of COVID-19 testing clinics providing access to rapid tests across Vermont. 10,000 rapid LAMP tests and 60,000 at-home rapid antigen tests will be distributed through a combination of testing sites and community organizations. This represents a significant expansion over pre-Thanksgiving testing, where in comparison the State of Vermont offered 1,200 rapid tests.

The expansion of rapid antigen tests is in addition to Vermont’s nation-leading PCR testing program. Both over the past 30 days, and the last week, Vermont has led the nation in testing. For context, in the past 30 days, Vermont has tested at more than twice the rate of the third highest state in the nation.

This week, sixteen testing sites around the state will offer rapid LAMP tests through scheduled appointments on December 23 and 30.

Additionally, more than 60,000 at-home antigen tests will be handed out on a first come, first served basis on December 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30 at distribution sites across the state. Each kit handed out contains two tests. These tests are being offered through walk-ins only and will not appear in the testing registration system on the Department of Health website. All sites will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

The number of tests and clinics has increased since they were initially announced at the Scott Administration’s weekly media briefing earlier today. Additional sites may be added and posted on the Department of Health website.

Additional tests are being distributed by partners to vulnerable populations, including to BIPOC Vermonters, individuals experiencing food insecurities, homelessness, and economic hardship.

Along with expanded testing sites, Governor Scott announced available vaccine clinics over the holiday season. Governor Scott, Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD and Human Services Secretary Mike Smith all emphasized at today’s press conference the importance of getting a booster shot as soon as possible. Vermonters should consider themselves fully protected against the virus if they have been vaccinated and received a booster shot. People are eligible for a boost shot if it has been more than 6 months since their second mRNA vaccine dose, or it’s been two months since their Johnson & Johnson shot.

Public Testing Sites – Available December 23 and 24 & December 28, 29 and 30

Sites listed below will offer take-home antigen tests on a first come, first served basis. 

Bennington Agency of Transportation, 359 Bowen Road 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., December 23, 24, 28, and 29

Berlin 1311 Barre-Montpelier Road 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., December 23  and 30

Berlin  Berlin Mall, 282 Berlin Mall Road 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., December 23, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30

Burlington 405 Pine Street 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., December 23  and 30

Brattleboro Brattleboro Memorial Hospital 417 Canal Street 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., December 23 and 30

Colchester Agency of Transportation, 5 Barnes Avenue 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., December 23, 24, 28 and 29

Dummerston Agency of Transportation, 870 US Route 5 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., December 23, 24, 28 and 29

Glover 48 County Road 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., December 23 and 30    Mendon Agency of Transportation, 61 Valley View 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., December 23, 24, 28 and 29

Middlebury 55 Middle Road 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., December 23 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., December 30

Morrisville 609 Washington Highway 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., December 23 and 30

Newport Newport Ambulance Services, 830 Union Street 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., December 23 and 30

Newport  Agency of Transportation, 4611 US Route 5 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., December 23, 24, 28 and 29

Rutland 275 Stratton Road 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., December 23 and 30

Rutland Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., December 23 and 30

South Burlington Doubletree, 870 Williston Road 9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., December 23 11:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., December 27 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. December 28, 29 and 30

Springfield 51 Pearl Street, Level 2 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., December 23 and 30    St. Albans 27 Fisher Pond Road 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., December 23 and 30

St. Albans  Agency of Transportation, 680 Lower Newton Road 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., December 23, 24, 28, and 29

St. Johnsbury Caledonia Home Health Care & Hospice (parking lot) 161 Sherman Drive  10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., December 23 and 30

St. Johnsbury Agency of Transportation, 1098 US Route 5 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., December 23, 24, 28 and 29

Waitsfield 4355 Main Street 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., December 23 and 30

Wells River Little River Health Care 65 Main Street North 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., December 23 and 30    White River Junction Agency of Transportation, 223 Beswick Drive 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., December 23, 24, 28, and 29

Windsor 289 County Road 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., December 23 and 30    Winooski 32 Malletts Bay Ave. 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., December 23 and 30

Vaccination Clinics Available: 

Thursday, December 23 

  • Asa Bloomer State Building, 88 Merchants Row, Rutland
  • VFW-Hyde Park, 129 VFW Drive, Hyde Park
  • Northwestern Medical Center, 260 Crest Road, St. Albans City
  • Newport Ambulance, 830 Union Street, Newport
  • Hartford High School, 37 Highland Ave, White River Junction
  • UVMMC Taft Corners, 300 Interstate Corp Center, Williston
  • Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland
  • Community Health Centers Burlington, 294 North Winooski Ave, Burlington
  • Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive, Bennington
  • Berlin Mall, 282 Berlin Mall Road, Berlin
  • Northern Express Care, 1 Eastern Avenue, St. Johnsbury
  • Hardwick Area Health Center, 4 Slapp Hill Road, Hardwick
  • Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 53 Fairview Street, Brattleboro
  • Double Tree Hotel, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington
  • Barre Town EMS, 4 McLaughlin Road, East Barre

Friday, December 24

  • Deerfield Valley Rescue, 22 Stowe Hill Road, Wilmington
  • Glover Ambulance Bay, 48 County Road, Glover
  • Regional Ambulance, 275 Stratton Road, Rutland
  • Berlin Mall, 282 Berlin Mall Road, Berlin
  • Middle Road, 55 Middle Road, Middlebury
  • Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland

Sunday, December 26

  • Berlin Mall, 282 Berlin Mall Road, Berlin

Thursday, December 30

  • Northfield Ambulance, 31 Dog River Drive, Northfield
  • Addison County Home Health and Hospice, 254 Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven
  • Northwestern Medical Center, 260 Crest Road, St. Albans City
  • Newport Ambulance, 830 Union Street, Newport
  • Hartford High School, 37 Highland Ave, White River Junction
  • Middle Road, 55 Middle Road, Middlebury
  • UVMMC Taft Corners, 300 Interstate Corp Center, Williston
  • Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive, Bennington
  • Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland
  • Addison County Home Health and Hospice, 254 Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven
  • Berlin Mall, 282 Berlin Mall Road, Berlin
  • Northern Express Care, 1 Eastern Avenue, St. Johnsbury
  • Hardwick Area Health Center, 4 Slapp Hill Road, Hardwick
  • Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 53 Fairview Street, Brattleboro
  • Double Tree, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington
  • Barre Town EMS, 4 McLaughlin Road, East Barre
  • UVMMC Taft Corners, 300 Interstate Corp Ctr, Williston

Friday, December 30

  • Bellows Falls Fire Department, 170 Rockingham Road, Bellows Falls
  • Glover Ambulance Bay, 48 County Road, Glover
  • Regional Ambulance, 275 Stratton Road, Rutland
  • Berlin Mall, 282 Berlin Mall Road, Berlin
  • Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland
  • Middle Road, 55 Middle Road, Middlebury

You just read:

Governor Scott Announces Holiday Vaccination and Testing Clinics

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.