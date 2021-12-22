Governor Scott Announces Holiday Vaccination and Testing Clinics

Montpelier, Vt. - In advance of the holidays, Governor Phil Scott today announced a series of COVID-19 testing clinics providing access to rapid tests across Vermont. 10,000 rapid LAMP tests and 60,000 at-home rapid antigen tests will be distributed through a combination of testing sites and community organizations. This represents a significant expansion over pre-Thanksgiving testing, where in comparison the State of Vermont offered 1,200 rapid tests.

The expansion of rapid antigen tests is in addition to Vermont’s nation-leading PCR testing program. Both over the past 30 days, and the last week, Vermont has led the nation in testing. For context, in the past 30 days, Vermont has tested at more than twice the rate of the third highest state in the nation.

This week, sixteen testing sites around the state will offer rapid LAMP tests through scheduled appointments on December 23 and 30.

Additionally, more than 60,000 at-home antigen tests will be handed out on a first come, first served basis on December 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30 at distribution sites across the state. Each kit handed out contains two tests. These tests are being offered through walk-ins only and will not appear in the testing registration system on the Department of Health website. All sites will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

The number of tests and clinics has increased since they were initially announced at the Scott Administration’s weekly media briefing earlier today. Additional sites may be added and posted on the Department of Health website.

Additional tests are being distributed by partners to vulnerable populations, including to BIPOC Vermonters, individuals experiencing food insecurities, homelessness, and economic hardship.

Along with expanded testing sites, Governor Scott announced available vaccine clinics over the holiday season. Governor Scott, Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD and Human Services Secretary Mike Smith all emphasized at today’s press conference the importance of getting a booster shot as soon as possible. Vermonters should consider themselves fully protected against the virus if they have been vaccinated and received a booster shot. People are eligible for a boost shot if it has been more than 6 months since their second mRNA vaccine dose, or it’s been two months since their Johnson & Johnson shot.

Public Testing Sites – Available December 23 and 24 & December 28, 29 and 30

Sites listed below will offer take-home antigen tests on a first come, first served basis.

Bennington Agency of Transportation, 359 Bowen Road 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., December 23, 24, 28, and 29

Berlin 1311 Barre-Montpelier Road 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., December 23 and 30

Berlin Berlin Mall, 282 Berlin Mall Road 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., December 23, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30

Burlington 405 Pine Street 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., December 23 and 30

Brattleboro Brattleboro Memorial Hospital 417 Canal Street 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., December 23 and 30

Colchester Agency of Transportation, 5 Barnes Avenue 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., December 23, 24, 28 and 29

Dummerston Agency of Transportation, 870 US Route 5 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., December 23, 24, 28 and 29

Glover 48 County Road 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., December 23 and 30 Mendon Agency of Transportation, 61 Valley View 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., December 23, 24, 28 and 29

Middlebury 55 Middle Road 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., December 23 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., December 30

Morrisville 609 Washington Highway 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., December 23 and 30

Newport Newport Ambulance Services, 830 Union Street 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., December 23 and 30

Newport Agency of Transportation, 4611 US Route 5 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., December 23, 24, 28 and 29

Rutland 275 Stratton Road 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., December 23 and 30

Rutland Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., December 23 and 30

South Burlington Doubletree, 870 Williston Road 9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., December 23 11:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., December 27 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. December 28, 29 and 30

Springfield 51 Pearl Street, Level 2 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., December 23 and 30 St. Albans 27 Fisher Pond Road 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., December 23 and 30

St. Albans Agency of Transportation, 680 Lower Newton Road 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., December 23, 24, 28, and 29

St. Johnsbury Caledonia Home Health Care & Hospice (parking lot) 161 Sherman Drive 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., December 23 and 30

St. Johnsbury Agency of Transportation, 1098 US Route 5 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., December 23, 24, 28 and 29

Waitsfield 4355 Main Street 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., December 23 and 30

Wells River Little River Health Care 65 Main Street North 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., December 23 and 30 White River Junction Agency of Transportation, 223 Beswick Drive 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., December 23, 24, 28, and 29

Windsor 289 County Road 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., December 23 and 30 Winooski 32 Malletts Bay Ave. 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., December 23 and 30

Vaccination Clinics Available:

Thursday, December 23

Asa Bloomer State Building, 88 Merchants Row, Rutland

VFW-Hyde Park, 129 VFW Drive, Hyde Park

Northwestern Medical Center, 260 Crest Road, St. Albans City

Newport Ambulance, 830 Union Street, Newport

Hartford High School, 37 Highland Ave, White River Junction

UVMMC Taft Corners, 300 Interstate Corp Center, Williston

Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland

Community Health Centers Burlington, 294 North Winooski Ave, Burlington

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive, Bennington

Berlin Mall, 282 Berlin Mall Road, Berlin

Northern Express Care, 1 Eastern Avenue, St. Johnsbury

Hardwick Area Health Center, 4 Slapp Hill Road, Hardwick

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 53 Fairview Street, Brattleboro

Double Tree Hotel, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington

Barre Town EMS, 4 McLaughlin Road, East Barre

Friday, December 24

Deerfield Valley Rescue, 22 Stowe Hill Road, Wilmington

Glover Ambulance Bay, 48 County Road, Glover

Regional Ambulance, 275 Stratton Road, Rutland

Berlin Mall, 282 Berlin Mall Road, Berlin

Middle Road, 55 Middle Road, Middlebury

Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland

Sunday, December 26

Berlin Mall, 282 Berlin Mall Road, Berlin

Thursday, December 30

Northfield Ambulance, 31 Dog River Drive, Northfield

Addison County Home Health and Hospice, 254 Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven

Northwestern Medical Center, 260 Crest Road, St. Albans City

Newport Ambulance, 830 Union Street, Newport

Hartford High School, 37 Highland Ave, White River Junction

Middle Road, 55 Middle Road, Middlebury

UVMMC Taft Corners, 300 Interstate Corp Center, Williston

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive, Bennington

Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland

Addison County Home Health and Hospice, 254 Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven

Berlin Mall, 282 Berlin Mall Road, Berlin

Northern Express Care, 1 Eastern Avenue, St. Johnsbury

Hardwick Area Health Center, 4 Slapp Hill Road, Hardwick

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 53 Fairview Street, Brattleboro

Double Tree, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington

Barre Town EMS, 4 McLaughlin Road, East Barre

UVMMC Taft Corners, 300 Interstate Corp Ctr, Williston

Friday, December 30