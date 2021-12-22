Baker-Polito Administration Awards $3.5 Million for Local Technology Infrastructure 

PITTSFIELD — Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito today announced $3.5 million in grants to 70 municipalities through the Community Compact Cabinet Information Technology grant program. The Baker-Polito Administration has now issued 749 grants through this program worth $19.2 million to help Massachusetts communities become more efficient and innovative while improving their technology infrastructure.

“Technology systems support so many of the critical services that Massachusetts cities, towns and school districts provide to residents,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “We are proud that our Administration, through the work of the Community Compact Cabinet, is continuing its partnership with local communities to enable another round of innovative IT improvement projects.”

“Since the beginning of the grant program, our collaboration with cities and towns across the Commonwealth has led to hundreds of transformative technology investments, from public safety systems upgrades to establishing online permitting,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “As the Chair of the Community Compact Cabinet, I am pleased to announce and congratulate the 70 municipalities receiving awards in this year’s round of grants.”

Pittsfield will receive $99,750 to build a downtown public Wi-Fi network in this round of funding – the third award that the city has received through the Community Compact IT Grant program in last five years. The city received $95,000 in Fiscal Year 2019 for the implementation of wireless infrastructure for internal and public use and $40,000 in Fiscal Year 2017 for switching infrastructure to enable telephone system consolidation.

Other examples of Community Compact IT Grant program awards this year include:

$114,503 for East Longmeadow to bolster their cybersecurity infrastructure and improve disaster recovery capabilities

$100,000 for Plymouth to implement an online permitting system

$73,478 for Athol to implement network security across all town buildings

$60,000 for Hopkinton to implement a records management system

$48,615 for Revere for network systems integration

$25,000 for Leicester for cloud-based software for EMTs and paramedics

“We are proud to continue supporting a wide range of impactful IT initiatives that will undoubtedly improve the efficiency and reliability of government services,” said Administration and Finance Secretary Michael Heffernan. “We appreciate the continued commitment and partnership of our local community leaders in identifying and undertaking these projects to better serve their businesses, residents, and visitors.”

"The Baker-Polito Administration has long recognized the importance of modernizing the Commonwealth’s IT and cybersecurity infrastructure, as well as improving the constituent digital experience,” said Technology & Security Secretary Curt Wood. “Now, more than ever, it is essential that municipalities are able to deliver the critical services that government provides through a secure digital environment.”

The application period for the new Municipal Fiber Grant program will run from March 15 to April 15, 2022. This competitive grant program through the Community Compact Cabinet is designed to support closing critical gaps that exist in municipal networks, which allows for the central management of IT infrastructure, improves cybersecurity, and can provide overall network cost savings.

About the Community Compact Cabinet

Formed in January 2015, the Community Compact Cabinet is chaired by Lt. Governor Polito and is composed of the Secretaries of Housing and Economic Development, Education, Transportation, Energy and Environmental Affairs, and Technology Services and Security, along with the Senior Deputy Commissioner of Local Services and the Assistant Secretary of Operational Services. The Community Compact Cabinet elevates the Administration’s partnerships with cities and towns, and allows the Governor’s Office to work more closely with leaders from all municipalities. The Cabinet champions municipal interests across all executive secretariats and agencies, and develops, in consultation with cities and towns, mutual standards and best practices for both the state and municipalities. The creation of Community Compacts creates clear standards, expectations and accountability for both partners.

For a full list of awardees and projects, click here.

###