True Cloud ERP & PopScrap Relaunched as The WeighPay Group

WeighPay Online WeighPay Logo

True Cloud ERP (formerly PopScrap), is excited to announce that we will now be known as The WeighPay Group.

WeighPay has been serving businesses in the waste, recycling and scrap metal industries for more than a decade, and we are excited about the future of our business and technology.” — Stacy Duty

SAN MARCOS, CA, USA, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True Cloud ERP (formerly PopScrap), is excited to announce that we will now be known as The WeighPay Group. The new name represents our company's focus on building enterprise ready solutions for the Scrap Metal, Recycling and Waste Management industries.

This brand refresh includes a change to our pricing and tiering structure, with a focus on ensuring that our software platform is accessible to all businesses who are wanting to modernize their software ecosystem with the world's first true hybrid cloud platform.

Our new pricing tiers include unlimited users, locations and transactions to ensure that our clients are able to scale their businesses without exponential increases to their investment in our technology.

WeighPay's suite of desktop, mobile and hybrid-cloud based applications deliver a broad range of functionality across point of purchase/sale, CRM/SRM, ticket management, inventory & yard operations and scrap metal compliance. Our software can also be integrated into your physical hardware, such as cameras, scanners, cash registers, ATMs and scales to ensure that your team is able to service your clients quickly and efficiently.

WeighPay has been serving businesses in the metal recycling and scrap industries for more than a decade, and we are excited about the future of our business and technology. We will continue to provide our current and future clients with a modern platform built from the ground up, to solve real world business problems in this ever evolving industry.

For more information, please visit www.weighpay.com or contact marketing@weighpay.com.