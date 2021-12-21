Andover couple charged with multiple tax crimes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Anoka County Attorney’s Office recently charged Timothy Joseph Spartz and Michelle Lynn Spartz, both of Andover, with six felony counts each of failing to file individual income tax returns.

According to the complaints, the couple failed to file their state income tax returns for tax years 2015 through 2020. The complaints state that they earned enough income through their employers during those years to be required to file income tax returns in Minnesota. The couple told investigators that they were aware of their obligation to file income tax returns but had not done so. According to the complaints, it is estimated that the couple owes a combined amount of more than $18,300 in income tax.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the department takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly.

Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from public tips. There is a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be submitted to the department by email at tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.

