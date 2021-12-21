RENTRY Multi-Family Real Estate Marketplace Helps Identify the Right Property at the Right Return
Artificial Intelligence elevates RENTRY as the real estate software leader, using data, analytics and digital innovationsWHITE PLAINS, N.Y., UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RENTRY, the new female-owned central information destination and online real estate marketplace, today announced it is disrupting the real estate tech space status quo by introducing its real estate software platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI).
RENTRY has the advantage of making buying and selling multi-family real estate more efficient, easier and less costly. The platform was designed and created by real estate professionals who know what buyers, sellers and brokers need to streamline the real estate process, specializing in multi-family properties from 2-100 units.
The platform integrates the extensive expertise of real estate professionals with data, analytics and artificial intelligence. In addition to the traditional multi-family real estate information, RENTRY provides comprehensive market intelligence like Restimate (RENTRY AVM), Property Appreciation Rate, Estimated Rental Income, Rental Vacancy Rate, CAP Rate, Cash on Cash, ROI, as well as Ownership Information and Pre-Foreclosure Information (coming soon).
Real Estate Investor and Fintech Expert Joan Jia and Veteran Real Estate Associate Broker Sally Possidente are the masterminds behind RENTRY. When asked about the motivation for creating RENTRY, Jia, who is also the CEO of the company, said, “When it comes to real estate, there is a lot of information that is only accessible to professionals in the industry. We created RENTRY because we wanted to provide every consumer with access to the same information and level the playing field, and that will provide users with an alternative to building financial wealth and independence through investing in the real estate market.”
RENTRY is also a great tool for real estate brokers and professionals, allowing access to AI-powered market analysis and insights into property characteristics, sales history and tax history, together with neighborhood metrics like school systems, flood zones, crime rate and other municipality data. The platform helps real estate brokers and sellers pinpoint their optimal listing price. Real estate agents and buyers can also leverage RENTRY’s know-how to access information through the internet to make an informed and educated buying decision in less than 15 minutes. “After using RENTRY’s market analysis service, I was able to make the pricing correction to get my listing sold quickly,” said Deanna H., a local real estate agent.
Owners can sell properties quickly and economically and get immediate access to motivated buyers through the free listing service. RENTRY provides additional service options, such as professional photo shoots, HD video tours and individualized marketing tools. Advisory Service is available for those who want to customize their experience with personal recommendations.
One user of the platform, Yuriy F., said, “Rentry is a highly informative platform with broad of information regarding multi-family. It is easy to navigate and get to the point in just a few clicks. Property information is very clear, and images help a lot to estimate physical condition of property. Basically, no other tools required to make a decision.”
