More about Claxton Woman Arrested for Multiple Drug Charges

Claxton, GA (December 20, 2021) – After a joint drug investigation, GBI agents and Evans County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Mary Tillman, 50, of Claxton, GA for multiple drug charges. On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, members of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO), the Evans County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, and Uniform Patrol Division executed a search warrant at 510 Union Church Road, Claxton, Evans County, Georgia. Agents and investigators had previous information that people were selling controlled substances at that address.

After further investigation, police issued a search warrant on the home and seized methamphetamine, alprazolam, tramadol, approximately $3500.00 dollars, and drug-related paraphernalia consistent with distribution.

Tillman is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Objects, and Drugs Not in the Original Container.

Cindy Livingston, 36, of Claxton, Georgia, is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Objects, and Drugs Not in the Original Container. She is not in custody yet.

This investigation was conducted to make an impact on the current street-level drug distribution within Evans County and promote a safer place for productive citizens. SRDEO, Evans County Sheriff’s Office, and Claxton Police Department ask for your help. If you have information related to drug activity, please call the Evans County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 739-1611, Claxton Police Department at (912) 739-2121, or GBI-SRDEO at (912) 685-5345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. All tips are welcome, but keep in mind detailed information is needed in order to act.

Booking photos can be obtained from the Tattnall County Jail.

SRDEO covers a 39-county area in southeast Georgia.