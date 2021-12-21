St Johnsbury / Single vehicle Rollover

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A4007316

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jason Schlesinger

STATION: Vsp St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 902-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/21/21 / 1146 hours

STREET: 191 Hawkins Road

TOWN: Danville

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Intersection of North Danville Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jasminne Johnson

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: KIA

VEHICLE MODEL: Sedona

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 12/21/21 Troopers from the St Johnsbury Barracks responded to a single vehicle rollover, along with CALEX Ambulance and Danville Fire Department. Upon arriving they found the operator, Jasminne Johnson, out of the vehicle with minor cuts to her arm, from crawling out of the vehicle. No other vehicles were involved and there were no other occupants. This crash remains under investigation.

Trooper Jason Schlesinger

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111