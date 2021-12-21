St Johnsbury / Single vehicle Rollover
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A4007316
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jason Schlesinger
STATION: Vsp St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 902-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/21/21 / 1146 hours
STREET: 191 Hawkins Road
TOWN: Danville
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Intersection of North Danville Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jasminne Johnson
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: KIA
VEHICLE MODEL: Sedona
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR:
AGE:
SEAT BELT? Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR:
VEHICLE MAKE:
VEHICLE MODEL:
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:
INJURIES:
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 12/21/21 Troopers from the St Johnsbury Barracks responded to a single vehicle rollover, along with CALEX Ambulance and Danville Fire Department. Upon arriving they found the operator, Jasminne Johnson, out of the vehicle with minor cuts to her arm, from crawling out of the vehicle. No other vehicles were involved and there were no other occupants. This crash remains under investigation.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: Y/N
COURT ACTION: Y/N
COURT:
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/01/201X 1300 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jason Schlesinger
Vermont State Police
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)748-3111