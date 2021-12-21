Connexion Solutions Launches UK Expansion With New Marketing Platform For SMBE’s
Midas 360 Growth Platform for small business can reduce cost of marketing by upto 70% over using a traditional marketing agency.
The Midas 360 Growth Platform allows small business to continue the conversation leads and customers on Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, SMS text messaging, webchat and email using the unified inbox.”MIAMI, FL, USA, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami based Connexion Solutions expands to the United Kingdom while introducing it’s new Midas 360 Growth Platform for small business.
— Brad Averhill - Co Founder
We are champions of small business. Running a small business is challenging at the best of times, now with the global pandemic everything has become more difficult. The Midas 360 Growth Platform takes on the burden of marketing your small business, generating a constant flow of fresh leads and maintain an excellent customer experience.
With over 30 years in advertising, marketing and lead generation space as a full service agency, Connexion Solutions has transitioned to a hybrid agency where we utilize ai technology along with an expert team to develop marketing strategies for small business that can be easily integrated all while taking less time than totally bespoke solutions and at a cost of at least 70% less than traditional marketing agencies.
Every company gets a new domain name and website to brand their business and grow the business, with three website option there is one for everyone. Just some of the features of the Midas 360 Growth Platform includes; CRM & Pipeline Management for all of your leads, customers and jobs. Generate more reviews on Google, Facebook and other platforms with our direct integration. Request reviews and respond to them from inside the platform. Create custom surveys including Net Promoter Score, CSAT & CES. Allow your customers to tell you how you’re doing. Create unlimited booking calendars with automated reminders, follow-up, rebooking and cancellations. Missed a call? No worries your Ai Personal Assistant will send a message to the caller to start a conversation. Also get updates for calls, meetings and so much more. Keep the conversation going with leads and customers with custom marketing and nurture campaigns with email, texting, voice mail, Facebook messenger, WhatsApp and more. Get paid faster and easier with text to pay. Capture hot fresh leads with custom forms and telephone calls. Companies stay connected with the integrated social media posting platform that currently offers Google Business Profile, Facebook and Instagram, with other social media properties added in Q1 2022.
The Midas 360 Growth Platform is everything an SMB needs to manage and grow their company from an integrated platform and from as low as $399/£297 a month. Each business is paired with a business success manager that helps with all of the integration and ongoing services.
About Connexion Solutions
Connexion Solutions is a digital marketing company that provides fully managed digital marketing services to small business in addition to the Midas 360 integrated marketing and advertising platform. With fully managed digital marketing services and the Midas 360 Growth Platform SMBE’s can focus building their business while Connexion Solutions manages the marketing. Brad Averhill started from a garage in southern California in 1991 and in just two short years built a lead generation and marketing business that surpassed annual billings of $25 million in 1993. By 2000 the company moved to Miami, Florida and focused on small business mainly in home and professional services. For more information visit https://www.connexionsolutions.com in the USA and https://www.connexionsolutions.co.uk in the UK.
