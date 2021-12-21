Ice Fishing Clinics Start January 7

Learning how to participate in an outdoor activity can be challenging, and ice fishing is a good example. Knowing this, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has scheduled a series of free ice fishing clinics for anyone who would like to learn about the latest proven ice fishing techniques.

“Our ice fishing clinics will be held from January through March with the possibility that some dates may change according to ice and weather conditions,” said Fish and Wildlife Education Specialist Corey Hart. “Everyone is welcome no matter their experience level. We want this to be fun and helpful for all.”

Each clinic will last 2 ½ to 3 hours, and exact location details will be given when people register for the event. Topics to be covered include ice safety, hole drilling, equipment and techniques, regulations, and different techniques for different fish.

A variety of clinic topics are being offered to reach beginners and experienced anglers. Introduction to Ice Fishing clinics will cover all the basics while species-specific programs such as Trout Fishing are perfect for anglers with some ice fishing experience but who may be looking for more specific tips on targeting certain species.

All participants will have the opportunity to practice what they have learned near the end of each event. Everyone is urged to wear clothing suitable for the weather conditions.

Pre-registration is required and can be done on Fish and Wildlife’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com. Corey Hart at LetsGoFishing@vermont.gov or 802-505-5562 will be available for questions.

In addition to the programs listed below, more programs will be added throughout the winter, so check the website frequently.

Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Ice Fishing Clinics for 2022

Friday, January 7 -- 4:00 p.m. Introduction to Smelt Fishing at Joes Pond Fishing Access, Danville

Saturday, January 8 – 8:30 a.m. Introduction to Ice Fishing at Lake Paran Fishing Access, Bennington

Friday, January 21 – 2:30 p.m. Trout Clinic at Lake St. Catherine State Park Boat Launch, Poultney

Saturday, January 22 – 9:00 a.m. Introduction to Ice Fishing at Singing Cedars Fishing Access, Orwell

Saturday, February 26 – 9:00 a.m. Introduction to Ice Fishing at Retreat Meadows Fishing Access, Brattleboro

For Immediate Release: December 21, 2021

Media Contact: Corey Hart 802-505-5562 corey.hart@vermont.gov