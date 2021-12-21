Shakti: The First & Only Indigenous Android Browser Launched, Will soon be available on PC, MAC and Apple Phones
Abhishek Parihar
Shakti Browser is the First and Only Indigenous Android Browser completely made in India. The Team plans to launch it for other platforms soon.
Shakti Browser will change Indian IT Ecosystem forever, if it is accepted by the people of India then We will launch Shakti search in phase 2 which will enable us to help all businesses and farmers.”MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Google may have the unchallenged domination in web browser space, India is apparently gearing up to challenge the internet giant with its new browser – Shakti Browser. Gizbuzz, an Indian start-up has decided to take Google head-on with the launch of first Indian browser, named Shakti.
— Abhishek Parihar
A Mumbai based startup who recently released India’s first indigenously built Android web browser named Shakti is now focusing on various aspects of browsers which can make it much more adaptive at functional and usage level. The Shakti browser is based on entirely indigenous and makes use of several internet libraries.
The Browser promises to give you complete control over your data privacy if you choose to and user experience which will make users adapt to it.
A project by Abhishek Parihar the Shakti browser comes built-in with several features and a settings keeping in mind the modern Indian behavior. You can switch between various modes like Dark Mode, Night Mode and Normal Mode. The browser also comes loaded with India specific content from Entertainment, Sports to Politics News and promises to change the Indian IT Ecosystem forever.
Currently in last stages of its Beta Testing the browser has an elegant touch and leaves a good impression on Your. The Entertainment Feeds are coming from Bolivud, a poplar entertainment portal owned by Gizbuzz and headed by Abhishek Parihar.
Since India is a multi language & multi-culture country where multi flavors are always been in demand, Shakti has the ability of having multiple languages to work on. To give Shakti browser's multi functional and much more usability for users, without much hurdle, it comes with with easy design which is not hard to use and a set of prebuilt shortcuts.
Shakti browser does have something interesting here as they are focusing on India genuinely. While India is known for its software developers we haven’t seen a lot of end-user applications indigenously built which is why We are excited about what Shakti means for India.
India is one of the biggest market for Internet Consumption and due to entry challenges no one was able to give India an Indigenous browser. The options available under the name of browser were from ready codes which were not secure. Shakti has been in development since 2016 and it has undergone various security and usability tests and it is currently in last stages of it's Beta Program.
Gizbuzz does not want to have any foreign investor in this venture as it is meant much more than business. If this works then The team plans to launch a search engine of their own and work in area of predictions where the Manufacturing Industries, Farmers and even Real Estate firms can be helped with right consumer demands without invading the privacy of users.
