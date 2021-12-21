Shakti: The First & Only Indigenous Android Browser Launched, Will soon be available on PC, MAC and Apple Phones

Shakti Browser Logo Gizbuzz Logo Abhishek Parihar

Shakti Browser is the First and Only Indigenous Android Browser completely made in India. The Team plans to launch it for other platforms soon.

Shakti Browser will change Indian IT Ecosystem forever, if it is accepted by the people of India then We will launch Shakti search in phase 2 which will enable us to help all businesses and farmers.” — Abhishek Parihar