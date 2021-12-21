Submit Release
News Search

There were 718 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,995 in the last 365 days.

Governor Cooper Grants Pardon of Innocence

NORTH CAROLINA, December 21 - Raleigh

Today, Governor Roy Cooper granted a Pardon of Innocence for Howard Denice Dudley of Kinston, who was convicted of a crime he did not commit. Dudley’s pardon application was thoroughly reviewed by the Office of Executive Clemency, the Office of the General Counsel and the Governor.

“I have carefully reviewed Howard Denice Dudley’s case and am granting him a Pardon of Innocence,” said Governor Cooper. “Mr. Dudley and others who have been wrongly convicted deserve to have that injustice fully and publicly acknowledged.”

Read the full pardon order for Howard Denice Dudley.

This pardon makes Dudley eligible to file a claim under North Carolina law, which allows compensation to persons wrongly convicted of felonies.

 

###

You just read:

Governor Cooper Grants Pardon of Innocence

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.