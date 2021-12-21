12/20/21-COMMISSION ON WATER RESOURCE MANAGEMENT MEETING POSTPONED

Submit Release
For Immediate News Release: December 20, 2021

COMMISSION ON WATER RESOURCE MANAGEMENT MEETING POSTPONED 

(HONOLULU) – Due to a technical error in notification of its meeting, the State Commission on Water Resource Management (CWRM) is postponing the meeting scheduled for tomorrow (Dec. 21, 2021). The Commission meeting has been rescheduled to Friday, January 7, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. 

CWRM apologizes for any inconvenience but wants to ensure that due notice is provided to ensure the opportunity for public participation in its meetings. 

