Courthouses to close for Christmas

The Supreme Court and county courthouses across the state will be closed Dec. 24 for the Christmas holiday. On Dec. 23, courthouses in Barnes, Foster, Griggs, LaMoure, McKenzie, Nelson, Ransom, Renville, Stark and Traill counties will close at noon while Hettinger County will close at 2 p.m. The courthouses in Adams, Benson, Billings, Golden Valley, Morton, Pembina, Ramsey, Rolette, Sargent, Sheridan, and Steele counties will be closed all day Dec. 23 while Bottineau and Towner counties will be closed Dec. 27.