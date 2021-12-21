Magnima to Launch its AirPoint Ring for Teachers, Trainers and Speakers at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas
The showcase for the Airport Ring, the world’s first wireless wearable mouse, follows a positive reception for the tool after presentations at previous showsMIDWAY CITY, CALIF., UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnima will be introducing its innovative AirPoint Ring, a wireless wearable mouse ring ideal for teachers, trainers and speakers, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) being held in Las Vegas from January 5-8.
The AirPoint Ring is the world's first wireless wearable mouse that offers dual surface and air tracking. Designed for delivering stunning presentations, the AirPoint Ring allows users to change slides with air gestures. With the flick of a finger, any apps on a connected Mac, Windows, iPad or tablet can be controlled wirelessly.
By wearing the AirPoint Ring, teachers can be away from a desk and with students while remotely controlling a host device, allowing them unlimited freedom to present from anywhere.
Speakers no longer have to rely on another person to control presentations, which often interrupts the flow. Corporate trainers will find the rich features offered by the AirPoint Ring
app increase interactivity and their ability to engage their audience.
Magnima was founded in 2017 by teachers affiliated with the Brothers of St. Patrick, an international Roman Catholic religious congregation, who found that the existing presentation
clickers in the market are inadequate for modern presentations.
The product concept was first exhibited at CES 2020 and received great enthusiasm and feedback. A refined prototype was exhibited again at the virtual CES 2021 and gathered strong interest from several distributors.
The AirPoint Ring’s lead developer is Anoop Joseph, a firmware engineer at IBM from 2005-2008. With a desire to inspire the next generation in engineering, he joined the Brothers of St. Patrick and focused on Catholic education. After earning a teaching credential at California State University at Long Beach, fellow teachers brought to his attention the need for a presentation
controller that does more than just advance slides.
Joseph learned modern-day teaching involves showing videos and controlling multiple apps while circulating the classroom and that this required a new, innovative product. Collaborating with a former colleague from IBM, he came up with the concept of the AirPoint Ring, which received its first patent in 2017.
Magnima is proud to manufacture the product in the United States in Southern California. The AirPoint has been issued three patents and is available from Amazon and the Magnima website.
For more information about Magnima and to purchase an AirPoint Ring, visit magnima.com. A product video is also available at youtube.com/magnima. People attending CES 2022 are invited to see the product at Magnima’s booth #19032.
About Magnima
Magnima is a subsidiary of the Brothers of St. Patrick, an international Roman Catholic religious congregation engaged in providing quality education for underprivileged communities in both advanced and developing nations across the globe. The congregation currently provides education in Ireland, India, Australia, the U.S., Kenya, Papua New Guinea and Ghana through a network of both congregation-operated schools and local schools. Established in 2017 by the Californian Brothers of St. Patrick, Magnima develops technology to address 21st century educational needs. Turning real-world classroom experience into engineering solutions, we deliver innovative solutions to enhance teaching and learning.
