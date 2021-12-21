Mendelson Consulting’s NOOBEH Cloud Services Delivers Intuit QuickBooks 2022 on the Microsoft Cloud
NOOBEH provides businesses with the flexibility to run QuickBooks Desktop editions and add-ons on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MENDELSON CONSULTING announced today the general availability of QuickBooks Desktop 2022 deployments on the Microsoft Azure Cloud by its NOOBEH Cloud Services division, providing businesses with fully-managed hosting with remote and mobile access to QuickBooks and other essential business applications.
Intuit QuickBooks is the standard for small business accounting, and the 2022 editions of QuickBooks desktop bring 64-bit processing power that works with more modern computers and operating systems. Mendelson Consulting was Intuit’s first reseller for QuickBooks Enterprise and created NOOBEH Cloud Services to help customers improve the access to and infrastructure for their QuickBooks and other business software implementations. Deployments on NOOBEH’s QuickBooks on Azure service ensures that businesses will have the modern architecture they need to support their QuickBooks financial and Office application software and staying current with security and compliance updates.
The Microsoft Azure cloud platform provides the industry leading physical security and privacy standards and the enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure that Mendelson and NOOBEH clients need to keep their systems operating securely and smoothly. The agility and scalability of the platform allows the company to deliver a robust, flexible, and predictable service at an affordable price.
NOOBEH is the offspring of Mendelson Consulting. Long a leader in business process consulting to SMB, Mendelson Consulting specializes in Accounting, Inventory Management, and Business Process Improvement. Mendelson Consulting is a Microsoft Silver Partner and Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider and is an award-winning Intuit Solution Provider with deep expertise and numerous accolades in Intuit’s QuickBooks product set. The NOOBEH leadership team consists of industry veterans with the experience necessary to make architecting and deployment strategies straight forward. Over the years they have deployed cloud services for companies of 1-10,000 employees in the US and across the globe. Their expert pragmatism drives down implementation schedules and keeps businesses going without disruption, at lower cost and reduced risk.
Mario Nowogrodzki, CPA.CITP, is founder and principal of Mendelson Consulting (https://www.mendelsonconsulting.com), an accounting technology firm that assists entities with planning, selecting, and implementing business management systems.
Mendelson Consulting is recognized as Top Technologist, Top Integrations ProAdvisor by Insightful Accountant, Top 100 ProAdvisor and is a charter member, reseller, and solution provider for Intuit QuickBooks. Mendelson Consulting is a Microsoft Silver Partner and Cloud Solution Provider, offering private managed deployments on the Microsoft Azure Cloud platform via its NOOBEH team, and Microsoft365 and Dynamics365 applications and other transformative cloud solutions for businesses. Mendelson’s NOOBEH team also offers software installation services for others wishing to implement QuickBooks on their own Microsoft Azure resources. Mr. Nowogrodzki is a Chair of the Florida Institute of CPAs Business Technology Committee; member of the AICPA CITP Credential Committee; a contributing author and speaker for Intuit, the Woodard Group, Accountex, and more.
