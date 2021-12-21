Harrah Manufacturing Is Taking Flight With Lucid Drone Technologies
Lucid Drone Technologies has partnered with Harrah Enterprises for drone manufacturing.
At Lucid, we are committed to providing our customers with the best quality.”CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucid Drone Technologies is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Harrah Enterprise to manufacture Lucid's next iteration of their cleaning drone. For over fifteen years, Harrah Enterprises has been a staple in the NASCAR community, manufacturing top-of-the-line transmissions for winning race teams; now, with the industry changes in NASCAR, Harrah will help Lucid usher in the future of responsible robotics.
— Andrew Ashur, Lucid Drone Technologies CEO
Andrew Ashur, Lucid Drone Tech CEO, states, "At Lucid, we are committed to providing our customers with the best quality. This partnership allows us to ensure we maintain that standard of excellence as we scale our operations, thanks to the manufacturing experience and skill that Harrah Enterprise provides."
Lucid traces its earliest history and success to the support of the local Davidson, Lake Norman, and Charlotte communities. Ashur went on to say, "Lucid is proud to continue building the future of responsible robotics alongside a local manufacturing partner, located just down the road from the company's birthplace at Davidson College."
When asked how Harrah Enterprise feels about this partnership, Andrew Harrah, VP at Harrah Enterprise, said, "Harrah Enterprise is more than excited to be working with Lucid on such an innovative project. The partnership between Harrah and Lucid has endless opportunities for developing and manufacturing new products for industrial and consumer markets. We see massive potential in the current Lucid team, and we hope to bring even more horsepower to their table regarding innovative ideas. We feel like this partnership will benefit our company in many ways, including stepping outside of our domain in the racing industry. This partnership gives Harrah the awesome opportunity to dive into the robotic world that drastically changes the way people conduct business."
Lucid and Harrah are currently filling drone orders set to go out after the first of the year. If you would like to learn more are about Lucid Drone Technologies and their cleaning drones, please visit LucidDroneTech.com or call them at their Charlotte, NC, office at (980) 498-1894
About Lucid Drone Technologies: Lucid Drone Technologies is a Charlotte, NC-based robotics company that designs and builds industrial cleaning drones for labor-intensive jobs. Lucid Drone Technologies was started in 2018, set out to provide a Safer, Faster, and Smarter alternative to traditional spraying methods.
About Harrah Enterprise: Harrah Enterprise is a design and manufacturing solutions company based in Charlotte, NC. Since its inception in 2008, President Mark Harrah and his team have been a dominant driveline manufacturer for the top teams in NASCAR Cup Series, winning hundreds of races and several Championships over the last decade. In a sport driven by engineering innovation, Harrah is forced to be on the cutting edge of technology to stay ahead of the competition. Harrah has more recently started to venture outside of the racing world to work on Military and Start-up projects.
