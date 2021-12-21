Attorney General James Secures Court Order Protecting Puppies

Both Shake A Paw Locations on Long Island Banned From Purchasing or Adopting New Puppies

AG James Obtains Veterinary Oversight of All Shake A Paw Puppies

AG-Appointed Vet Must Examine All Shake A Paw Puppies Currently in Possession Prior to Sale

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James has successfully secured a court order protecting puppies at both Shake A Paw locations on Long Island after she filed a lawsuit, last week, alleging that the pet stores sold hundreds of sick or injured puppies to unaware consumers. As a result of Attorney General James’ swift action, the court order bans the two Shake A Paw stores — in Lynbrook and Hicksville — from purchasing or adopting any new animals for resale in New York, requires a vet appointed by Attorney General James to examine all puppies currently in Shake A Paw’s possession prior to their sale, and freezes Shake A Paw’s bank accounts to potentially pay restitution to impacted families.

“As a result of this court order, Shake A Paw will no longer be able to defraud consumers into purchasing sick or injured puppies,” said Attorney General James. “No family should ever experience the pain of bringing home a sick puppy, and no puppy should endure mistreatment and neglect, which is why we are shutting down the puppy mill pipeline to Shake A Paw. New Yorkers can trust that my office will always fight to protect their wallets and the innocent animals they are trying to bring home.”

Last week, along with her lawsuit against Shake A Paw, Attorney General James filed a motion seeking a temporary restraining order in an effort to protect the puppies at the two Long Island locations, as well as to freeze funds in the two stores’ bank accounts.

This case is being handled by Assistant Attorneys General Christina Bedell and Dorothy Nese, both of the Nassau Regional Office, with additional support from Investigators Paul Matthews and Heather Harmer. The Nassau Regional Office is led by Assistant Attorney General in Charge Valerie Singleton and is a part of the Division of Regional Affairs, which is led by Deputy Attorney General for Regional Affairs Jill Faber. The Division of Regional Affairs is overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.