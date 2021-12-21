Items signed by Einstein, JFK, MLK, Lincoln, Washington, many others in University Archives' Jan. 6 online-only auction

Manuscript handwritten in German by Albert Einstein circa 1938, with several lines of mathematical equations, signed at its conclusion “A. Einstein” (estimate: $40,000-$50,000).

Check that JFK made out to a Massachusetts charter airline company for a trip to the Kennedy Compound in Hyannisport during his 1960 presidential campaign, PSA/DNA slabbed and graded NM-MT 8 (estimate: $15,000-$16,000).

Autograph document signed by lawman Bat Masterson, with over 30 words, numbers and figures written in his hand, is PSA/DNA slabbed and graded Mint 9 (estimate: $27,500-$30,000).

Letter handwritten by Abraham Lincoln, dated March 25, 1852, is boldly signed and addressed to Hon. William Thomas, regarding business in Shawneetown, Ill., PSA/DNA slabbed and graded Mint 9 (estimate: $12,000-$15,000).