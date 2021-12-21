Submit Release
Governor Ivey Appoints Casey Rogers to Lead External Affairs

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday shared that she has appointed Casey Rogers to serve as her external affairs director. Rogers comes to the Governor’s Office from the Alabama Farmers Federation where she was the director of state legislative programs.

Governor Ivey maintains an open-door policy to ensure that every stakeholder has a seat at the table and because she believes strongly in working together to achieve success for Alabama. As external affairs director, Rogers will serve as a staff contact for federal government offices, as well as Alabama constitutional offices, cities, counties and other organizations.

“The Ivey Administration will always be committed to being the most open governor’s administration, and I am glad to have Casey on board to help further that mission,” said Governor Ivey. “Every member of my cabinet and staff are here to be resources for the people of Alabama, and I am confident in them as we work everyday to make Alabama a great place to live, work and raise a family.”

Prior to her time at the Alabama Farmers Federation, Rogers served as a field representative in the U.S. House of Representatives for Martha Roby. Rogers also had wide-ranging communications experience following her graduation from The University of Alabama in 2013.

