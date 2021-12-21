S&S Activewear Announces Key Promotion of Frank Myers to Company President
Christopher Kodosky hired as new Chief Financial OfficerBOLINGBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S&S Activewear, a leading American imprintable apparel wholesaler, today announced the strategic promotion of Chief Financial Officer/Chief Operating Officer Frank Myers to President. S&S is also pleased to announce the hiring of Christopher Kodosky as CFO, beginning in January 2022.
S&S has enjoyed substantial growth since Myers joined the organization in 2009. He was instrumental in the company’s national expansion, having overseen, among other things, the company’s operations, inventory procurement strategy, capital funding and financial partnerships. Myers has led all strategic acquisitions, including EVA Tees, Americana Sportswear, Technosport and TSC Apparel, and the complex operational design build-out and set-up of S&S’s North American distribution network.
Myers has also taken S&S into a new era of global responsibility over the last several years, as he managed the rollout of the company’s Environment and Social Governance platform, including the installation of solar energy at the majority of its distribution centers and at S&S headquarters.
Myers commented on his promotion, saying he’s honored and looking forward to accompanying the business in its next phase of growth. “I feel humbled to be representing such an amazing company and team. Our success lies in our employees, and I’m very proud of what we’ve built together over the years.”
A focus on leadership has been a critical factor in the success of S&S. The growth of its executive team and promotion of Myers to help lead the company confirms the S&S philosophy of maintaining its long-standing executive leadership team. Myers will continue to report to Chief Executive Officer Jim Shannon, who has been with the company for over 30 years.
“We are so proud to have Frank as our new President,” said Shannon. “There is no one better suited to fulfill the responsibility of leading S&S into the future. We recognize and applaud Frank’s proven dedication, professional skills and vision.”
The company will also continue to bring in new, top-tier talent to grow the bottom line and its positioning in the industry, such as Kodosky.
Kodosky has served as the CFO and VP of Finance for manufacturing and services companies in high-growth, international and highly leveraged environments for the past 17 years. He most recently was CFO of Justrite Safety Group, where he contributed to steering the private equity-owned and middle market safety products manufacturer through the COVID-19 pandemic recession and severe commodity inflation.
Prior to that, Kodosky served as the CFO of Global Brass & Copper, a $1.8 billion publicly traded company. He also had various leadership and financial oversight roles, last as CFO of the minerals segment, within AMCOL International, which grew revenues from $450 million to just over $1 billion during his tenure.
Kodosky looks forward to building on the impressive growth the company has seen over the last several years. “S&S is a great organization with a strong reputation. I’m honored to join such a talented leadership team and have the opportunity to bring a strategic perspective to the company’s financial processes,” he said.
“As our new CFO, Christopher brings a proven track record in business and operations,” added Shannon. “His leadership style and personality are a perfect fit for S&S. With the new addition of Christopher to the leadership team, all lights are green to ensure the next phases of our exponential growth. The evolution of our executive team honors our reputation as a global distribution leader of premium wholesale apparel.”
Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL, S&S Activewear is the leading wholesaler to the imprintable apparel and uniform market in the United States and Canada. S&S offers more than 100 brands, including adidas, Champion and Columbia. The wholesaler specializes in blank sportswear, corporate apparel and accessories – including everything from basic garments to fashion-forward styles – and features the best selection the industry has to offer. Learn more at www.ssactivewear.com.
