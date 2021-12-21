Hoyer Statement on the Retirement of Congressman Albio Sires

“For the past fifteen years, the people of New Jersey’s Eighth District have been fortunate to have Albio Sires as their Representative in Congress. He has been a leader in the fight for more affordable health care, housing, and education, as well as a champion for making public transit safer and more reliable for New Jersey commuters. Always focused on justice, equality, and opportunity for his constituents, many of whom are immigrants as he was, Albio has never forgotten his roots and the journey his family took from Cuba to freedom in this country. These experiences have served him well as Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere, where he has worked to promote democracy and human rights.

“I will miss serving with Albio after he retires at the end of the 117th Congress. He has been a good friend and a trusted colleague. I wish him and his family well, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with him in 2022 to advance the priorities for which he has fought for so long.”