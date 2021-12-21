Equator Introduces the Quick and Quiet Single Bottle Chiller

Equator Single bottle chiller

The new freestanding single bottle chiller eliminates room temperature disappointment by quickly and quietly chilling bottled and canned beverages.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances, the leading innovator of time and space-saving home appliances, announced its latest innovation, the Single Bottle Chiller - WR 001. There are no installation roadblocks with this appliance. Instead, the consumer simply plugs it in, sets the ideal chilling temperature using the touchpad controls, and in a few moments, enjoys their favorite bottled or canned drink at superior sipping coolness.

It's easy for consumers to know when their drink is chilled by the clear digital display and flashing LED light. Flashing indicates that the thermoelectric cooling function is quickly and quietly chilling, and when the light stops, the beverage is ready for drinking. There is also a standby function that maintains the drink at the ideal temperature over long periods. This is convenient for long study sessions in the dorm room, overtime at the office, movie night at home, or, thanks to the handy RV connection cord, resting from a day's travel in the RV.

The customization features available with the Bottle Cooler encompass both functionality and style. For example, the consumer can choose either Celsius (5C-15C) or Fahrenheit (41F-64F) in the adjustable temperature selection with the help of a easy selection button (+/-), helping them avoid complicated conversions or temperature-selecting errors. The bottle chiller also comes in stainless steel, red or black to match the style of any space.

The Equator Single Bottle Chiller is ETL certified, a peace-of-mind safety guarantee for consumers who want to use this appliance wherever they need a chilled beverage. Plus, the owner's manual and warranty information is only a phone scan away, thanks to the QR code directly on the chiller. Backed by Equator’s 1-year parts and labor warranty, it is available at MSRP $169 on Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes, Wayfair, Overstock among others and the brands website.

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. Equator's groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah. Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers' lives. For more details, visit www.EquatorAppliances.com.

