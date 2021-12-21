Raytown License Office Opens

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Raytown License Office, located at 6138 Raytown Trafficway, opened today at 8 a.m. For office hours and days of operation for the Raytown License Office, please visit the License Office Location Map at dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/ or call (816) 832-8416.

The management contract for the Raytown License Office was awarded to License Office Services on Aug. 2, 2021. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

###