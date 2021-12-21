Submit Release
News Search

There were 756 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,065 in the last 365 days.

Raytown License Office Opens

JEFFERSON CITY

The Raytown License Office, located at 6138 Raytown Trafficway, opened today at 8 a.m. For office hours and days of operation for the Raytown License Office, please visit the License Office Location Map at dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/ or call (816) 832-8416.

The management contract for the Raytown License Office was awarded to License Office Services on Aug. 2, 2021. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

###

You just read:

Raytown License Office Opens

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.