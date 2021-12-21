Hoyer Statement on the Retirement of Congresswoman Lucille Roybal-Allard

“I’ve been honored to serve alongside Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard for twenty-eight years. She is a dear friend and someone I have been proud to work closely with on the Appropriations Committee to advance the priorities of the American people. “The first Mexican-American woman to serve in Congress and the first Latina to serve as Chair of any Appropriations subcommittee, Lucille has been a trailblazer and a powerful advocate for working families, for immigrants, for Los Angelinos, and for all striving to reach for the American Dream. Like her father before her - with whom I served on the Appropriations Subcommittee on the Treasury, Postal Service, and General Government, and which he chaired before I did - she has fought for her constituents and built a reputation for excellence in service to her district, earning the trust of the voters who sent her back to Congress for nearly three decades. They have done so because they know how hard she works and how much she has done to broaden access to affordable health care, better education, safe housing, a secure retirement, and other opportunities that help working families get ahead. “I will miss serving with Lucille after this Congress – I will miss her intellect, her warm spirit, her tenacity in standing up for what she believes in, and her persistence in building consensus toward achieving results For The People. I look forward to continuing to work with her in 2022 to build back better from the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic challenges, and I thank her for her extraordinary service to the people of California, to the House, and to our nation.”