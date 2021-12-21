Gov. Wolf Announces Nearly $1.5 Million to Upgrade Equipment at 39 Career and Technical Centers

Governor Tom Wolf announced today the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) has awarded nearly $1.5 million in competitive grants to 39 Career and Technical Centers (CTC) and three school districts in 28 counties to purchase new equipment aligned to training students for jobs in in high-demand through the Career and Technical Education Equipment Grant program.

“There is an incredible number of job openings for skilled workers in communities throughout Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Wolf “This equipment will allow young people to get the hands-on training they need for those good jobs that pay family sustaining wages. I am committed to making job training available so people can get the latest skills to succeed and fill the jobs with employers across the state.”

The list of recipients can be found on PDE’s website.

The maximum grant is $50,000, and each grant must be matched dollar for dollar from a local source, which could include local school funds or contributions from business and industry partners.

This funding furthers the Wolf Administration’s commitment to providing numerous pathways to success for all of Pennsylvania’s learners. To support this effort, the administration has invested in CTCs and other jobs programs, expanded apprenticeships that provide an income during training and realigned workforce development programs.

“Pennsylvania’s career and technical education programs provide students with the skills and training they need to enter into a meaningful, family-sustaining career after graduation, and these grants expand and improve the access students have to first-class equipment and experiences,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Noe Ortega. “This funding builds on the commitment the Wolf Administration has demonstrated to career and technical education programs and the multiple pathways to success that they create for learners across the commonwealth.”

Over the course of the Wolf Administration, PDE has provided $9.3 million in funding to 249 applicants under the Career and Technical Education Equipment Grant program. Since 2015, the number of career and technical education students earning industry-recognized credentials has increased by 38.7 percent and the number of credentials earned by students enrolled in CTE programs has grown by 33.6 percent.

There are more than 80 CTCs in Pennsylvania that offer a combination of classes and hands-on learning in programs approved by the Department of Education. Thousands of students earn industry credentials or certifications for local jobs in high demand, so they graduate on a path for success.

