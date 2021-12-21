Pickwick Landing State Park Hosting New Year's Events

Pickwick Landing State Park is going all out with New Year’s events this year, offering dining, entertainment and getaway lodging. The park, with its newly renovated lodge with lakefront guest rooms, will offer food, drinks and live music on New Year’s Eve, followed by a brunch on New Year’s Day.

A package with a New Year’s Eve discount includes one night at Lodge Pickwick Landing in a room overlooking Pickwick Lake and dinner for two at the Restaurant at Pickwick Landing for $180 per couple, by reservation only.

For those who want only dining, the restaurant offers dinner on New Year’s Eve 4:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. and brunch on New Year’s Day 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Friends of Pickwick Landing State Park is hosting a New Year’s Eve bash with the band Prowler.

New Year’s Eve dinner is $24.95 per adult, tax and gratuity not included. New Year’s Day brunch is $10.95 per adult, tax and gratuity not included.

Tickets for the live music on New Year’s Eve are $75 per person, with VIP tables for 8 at $500. These tickets are sold separately from the overnight package and are available online at this site. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and a cash bar will be available.

Reservations for the New Year’s events and other information at Pickwick Landing State Park are available at 1-800-250-8615.

Pickwick Landing State Park is located just south of Pickwick Dam, 14 miles south of Savannah, in Hardin County.

Lodge Pickwick Landing 120 Playground Loop Counce, TN 38326