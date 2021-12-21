MGH Institute of Health Professions's Dr. Kimberly Truong Receives Award for Diversity Work
Boston graduate school's Chief Equity Officer is recognized by Color, a company focused on empowering professionals of color.
I am honored to be bestowed this recognition for being a leader in transforming institutions of higher education into more equitable and just organizations.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kimberly A. Truong, PhD, Chief Equity Officer at MGH Institute of Health Professions graduate school in Boston, has received the 2021 DEI Champion, Publisher’s Award from Color, an event producer focused on empowering professionals of color.
Dr. Truong was presented the award December 20 at Color’s Chief Diversity Officer (CDO) Summit. The virtual event included leading CDOs from across the country who discussed how to engage diverse professionals and discuss the future of diversity and inclusion strategy, metrics, and innovation.
Dr. Truong, who runs the MGH Institute's Office of Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (JEDI), also is a member of the DE&I Council at Mass General Brigham, New England’s largest heathcare provider. The MGH Institute, which has graduated more than 9,000 health care providers since its 1977 founding, is the only degree-granting institution within the Mass General Brigham system.
“I am honored to be bestowed this recognition for being a leader in transforming institutions of higher education into more equitable and just organizations,” Dr. Truong said in a video presented during the event. “This honor means a lot to me given my background as someone from marginalized and minoritized communities. As an Asian American woman, I recognize it is rare to be in an executive level position as Asian Americans are the least likely racial group in the U.S. to be promoted to middle and upper management positions.”
Dr. Truong was nominated for the award by John Silvanus Wilson, PhD. During the time she was director of inclusion programs at the Harvard T.H Chan School of Public Health, Dr. Truong worked closely with Dr. Wilson on the senior leadership team on diversity, inclusion, and belonging to implement policies, programs, and practices across Harvard.
“In my years of experience as a higher education leader, I have not witnessed someone who has been so committed to and successful in driving diversity, equity, and inclusive excellence,” said Dr. Wilson, a former president of Morehouse College and who recently left his position as senior adviser and strategist to the president at Harvard University. “I cannot think of anyone more deserving of this award. Dr. Truong has been more accomplished in her short career as a senior diversity officer than others who have had long careers in this important area.”
Dr. Truong also is founder and principal at XEM Consulting Services, LLC, where she continues to provide support to individuals and organizations to engage in transformational institutional change. In March 2021, the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education (NADOHE) recognized Dr. Truong as the inaugural Rising Star Award recipient and Get Konnected! recognized her as one of 50 most influential people of color in higher education.
About MGH Institute of Health Professions
Team-based care, delivered by clinicians skilled in collaboration and communication, leads to better outcomes for patients. That’s why MGH Institute of Health Professions graduate school in Boston integrates interprofessional education into its academic programs. Approximately 1,600 students at its Charlestown Navy Yard campus learn and collaborate in teams across disciplines as they pursue post-baccalaureate, master’s, and doctoral degrees in genetic counseling, nursing, occupational therapy, physical therapy, physician assistant studies, speech-language pathology, health professions education, and rehabilitation sciences. The interprofessional learning model extends to hundreds of hospital, clinical, community, and educational sites in Greater Boston and beyond.
The MGH Institute is fully accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education. Several programs are highly ranked by U.S. News & World Report.
