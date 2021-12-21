IAQ Distribution Encourages Architect Of The Capitol To Protect Indoor Air Quality
IAQ Distribution Offers Solution That Eliminates 99.99% of the SARS-CoV-2 Virus Within Sub-Seconds
At a time like this, protecting legislators and the leaders in Washington is more important than ever. We would love to help protect lawmakers, staff, and visitors too. We hope we get the opportunity.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IAQ Distribution, a provider of sustainable, leading-edge energy and indoor air quality solutions, released a letter to J. Brett Blanton, Architect of the United States Capitol. The letter encouraged him to take immediate steps to protect those working and visiting the Capitol.
Following testimony on Wednesday, Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly tested positive for coronavirus. He had tested negative before coming to Washington. While the exact source of exposure is uncertain, had indoor air quality solutions been deployed, the environment in the Capitol could be better protected.
In the letter to the Architect of the Capitol, Fall presented how the technology offered, “…safely disinfects and recirculates clean, safe air. It provides a long-term solution for combatting harmful pathogens, reducing volatile organic compounds and pollen, and inactivating all airborne microorganisms on contact….” The full text of his letter is below.
“At a time like this, protecting legislators and the leaders in Washington is more important than ever,” explained Chris Fall, President of IAQ Distribution. “We would love to help protect lawmakers, staff, and visitors too. We hope we get the opportunity.”
“Many government agencies, public and private schools, and other municipal offices throughout the United States already have IAQ products deployed and many more entities currently in the procurement process,” Fall continued. “We would be thrilled and honored to share our experiences helping thousands of classrooms, businesses, and other facilities with the United States Capitol.”
IAQ Distribution provides, innovative, and energy-efficient medical grade devices that measure, purify, and disinfect air within any room, using a combination of proven scientific processes. The technology deployed by IAQ Distribution has been shown in third party tests to reduce 99.997% of the live SARS-CoV-2 virus in 30 minutes. Thousands of classrooms, businesses, and government agencies have already engaged IAQ Distribution to install solutions to measure air quality, address issues, and help ensure the safety of everyone inside.
“As leaders of our country, officials should lead by example. That means doing everything they can to protect themselves, their colleagues, and employees. Visitors to the United States Capitol should know that everything possible is being done to protect their health and safety,” Fall continued.
IAQ Letter to J. Brett Blanton, PE, USN (Ret) - Architect of the Capitol
Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly tested positive for coronavirus following his testimony at a Wednesday hearing at the United States Senate. While impossible to determine Kelly's exact exposure, it was reported he tested negative before the hearing and positive afterward. The witnesses, staff, legislators, and anyone else in the vicinity of Mr. Kelly while at the Capitol are, unfortunately, exposed.
As Architect of the Capitol, with responsibility for maintaining facilities and safety, we know protecting everyone who enters the buildings from airborne pathogens - including the virus that causes coronavirus (COVID-19) - is a priority to you.
At IAQ Distribution, we provide technology to protect indoor air quality for thousands of classrooms, businesses, and other buildings. You could deploy these products on Capitol Hill to protect legislators, staff, witnesses, and visitors, and avoid the issues that come from having exposure linked to buildings protected by you. These products are already functioning in the U.S. Congress Office of Taxation, protecting everyone inside.
If indoor air quality solutions we provide to others were in the Capitol, there would be little doubt that Mr. Kelly was exposed elsewhere. The technology deployed by IAQ Distribution eliminates 99.99% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus within sub-seconds.
Specifically, one of the solutions we carry is the WellAir NanoStrike® technology. These solutions provide an important line of protection against airborne viruses and bacteria and would be ideal for the Capitol complex. The technology safely disinfects and recirculates clean, safe air. It provides a long-term solution for combatting harmful pathogens, reducing volatile organic compounds and pollen, and inactivating airborne microorganisms on contact.
The products we carry have undergone numerous successful independent lab studies and field evaluations. Medical facilities, commercial facilities, and schools in more than 60 markets in the US and globally already use this technology and enjoy the peace of mind it brings. With growing uncertainty over COVID-19 variants and related discussions about possible school closures, mask mandates, vaccination decisions, etc., we are grateful for the opportunity to provide safety assurances to schools, businesses, and other entities, nationwide.
Protecting our nation's Capitol with the WellAir NanoStrike technology solutions would be an honor. Half of the WellAir product portfolio includes Class ll Medical Devices that have been cleared by the FDA.
There have already been many conversations in the facilities you protect to deploy this technology widely throughout the United States. Actions in the Capitol made it possible for IAQ Distribution products to be reimbursable through FEMA Emergency Funds and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (specifically the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund).
I will contact your office on Tuesday to see if we can set up a demonstration. With our products operating your indoor environment will be safer. In the meantime, please feel encouraged to contact me directly.
Sincerely.
Chris Fall
President, IAQ Distribution
