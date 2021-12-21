NEWS

NOTICE – Emergency Rule Filed with State Register

Addition of St. Charles Parish to the Citrus Greening Quarantine

Addition of a portion of St. Martin Parish to the Citrus Canker Disease Quarantine

Release Date : December 20, 2021

LDAF has filed an emergency rule with the State Register giving public notice that in accordance with the emergency provisions of the Administrative Procedure Act, R.S. 49:953(B), and pursuant to the authority set forth in R.S. 3:1652, the Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) is adopting an emergency regulation which adds St. Charles Parish to the Citrus Greening Quarantine area and a portion of St. Martin parish to the Citrus Canker Disease Quarantine area. The rule affected by this emergency declaration is LAC 7:XV.127. For more information, please contact the LDAF Horticulture Division. A copy of the declaration of emergency and the emergency rule has been filed with the Office of State Register.