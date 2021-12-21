Submit Release
News Search

There were 721 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,049 in the last 365 days.

NOTICE – Emergency Rule Filed with State Register

NEWS

NOTICE – Emergency Rule Filed with State Register

December 20, 2021

Addition of St. Charles Parish to the Citrus Greening Quarantine 

Addition of a portion of St. Martin Parish to the Citrus Canker Disease Quarantine

Release Date : December 20, 2021  

LDAF has filed an emergency rule with the State Register giving public notice that in accordance with the emergency provisions of the Administrative Procedure Act, R.S. 49:953(B), and pursuant to the authority set forth in R.S. 3:1652, the Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) is adopting an emergency regulation which adds St. Charles Parish to the Citrus Greening Quarantine area and a portion of St. Martin parish to the Citrus Canker Disease Quarantine area. The rule affected by this emergency declaration is LAC 7:XV.127. For more information, please contact the LDAF Horticulture Division. A copy of the declaration of emergency and the emergency rule has been filed with the Office of State Register. 

You just read:

NOTICE – Emergency Rule Filed with State Register

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.