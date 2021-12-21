Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market Prospects and Growth Assessment 2021 - 2031 | TMR

Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market

Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market to Surpass Valuation of US$ 7.3 Bn by 2030, expand at a CAGR of 22% from 2020 to 2030

ALBANY , NY, US, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global social emotional learning software market is anticipated to cross US$ 7.3 Bn by 2030. The social emotional learning (SEL) software market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~22% from 2020 to 2030 based on revenue. According to the report, North America was a significant contributor to the social emotional learning (SEL) software market in terms of revenue in 2019. The prominent market share of the region is due to the high adoption of social emotional learning software and large-scale implementations of SEL programs by schools, especially in the U.S. and Canada. The social emotional learning (SEL) software market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Rise in Investments in Social and Emotional Learning by Governments Driving Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market

Globally, the social emotional learning (SEL) software market is primarily driven by government initiatives to offer digital education to students in K -12 schools. Governments of developing countries are increasingly engaging in digitization efforts in schools, college, universities, and other educational institutions. Besides providing broadband facilities, governments are also encouraging educational institutions to offer e-learning courses. Additionally, governments and associations globally are investing in promotion of social emotional learning as a part of core curriculum. For instance, in May 2018, the European Commission launched new initiatives to drive economic and social development among children and students. Thus, increasing government initiatives toward supporting social emotional learning in schools is expected to drive the social emotional learning (SEL) software market during the forecast period.

Social emotional learning (SEL) is the process through which, adults and children attain and apply knowledge, skills, and attitudes required to manage emotions, including setting and achieving goals, showing empathy, and maintain positive relationships with their colleagues, friends, etc. In recent years, social-emotional learning has gained considerable traction, especially in K-12, higher education, and OST communities around the world– a trend that is expected to bolster the growth of global social emotional learning (SEL) software market during the forecast period. In addition, social emotional learning has also gained considerable prominence as one of the most critical strategies to promote student success and effective school reform due to which, the demand for social emotional learning (SEL) software has consistently scaled up over the past few years.

Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software: Market Segmentation

The global social emotional learning (SEL) software market has been segmented in terms of component, end user, and region. Based on component, the social emotional learning (SEL) software market has been classified into software/platform and services. The software/platform segment dominated the global social emotional learning (SEL) software market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The services segment has been sub-classified into consulting & integration and support & maintenance. Based on end user, the social emotional learning software market has been categorized into K-12, higher education, and OST communities. The K-12 segment is expected to account for leading share in the global social emotional learning (SEL) software market. The segment is expected to continue its dominance in the upcoming years.

Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global social emotional learning (SEL) software market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to dominate the social emotional learning (SEL) software market during the forecast period. The U.S. is the largest adopter of social emotional learning software. Majority of SEL providers have a presence in the U.S. This is primarily due to the presence of favorable federal and state government policies which support implementation of SEL programs across districts and states. During the COVID-19 pandemic, various players in the country collaborated with schools to provide SEL programs to students. For instance, in August 2020, Evolution Labs signed partnerships with Florida Virtual School and St. Lucie Public Schools, to provide Suite360: Mental Health and Prevention, a mental health program to help students with issues related to mental health and social skills during the COVID-19 pandemic. The social emotional learning (SEL) software market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets in the region. The market in India is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The social emotional learning (SEL) software market in Europe is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The market in Middle East & Africa and South America is projected to expand moderately over the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global social emotional learning (SEL) software market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. In-depth geographic analysis has also been included as part of the social emotional learning (SEL) software market.

Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global social emotional learning (SEL) software market. Key players profiled in the report include 7 Mindsets, Aperture Education, LLC, BASE Education LLC, Emotional ABCs, EVERFI, Inc., Everyday Speech, Evolution Labs Inc., Hero K-12, Hoonuit, LLC, Nearpod Inc., Panorama Education, Peekapak Inc., Purpose Prep, Inc. (Weld North Education, LLC), Rethink Autism, Inc., Committee For Children, ScholarCentric, SEL Adventures, Social Express, Inc., Taproot Learning, and The Conover Company.

