18 Erskine Has Won 2 Prestigious FRPO MAC Awards, Including Rental Development of the Year & Customer Service Excellence

18 Erskine’s esteemed standing as a premium rental residence paired with KG Group’s excellent customer service has been recognized with two prestigious awards.
We’ve been building and managing properties in the Toronto region for over 40 years and in every one of our over 2,000 rental apartment suites, we aim to offer our residents a truly curated lifestyle.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 18 Erskine’s esteemed standing as a premium rental residence paired with KG Group’s excellent customer service - has been recognized with two of FRPO MAC’s most prestigious awards: Rental Development of the Year and Customer Service Award of Excellence.
FRPO (Federation of Rental-housing Providers of Ontario) MAC Awards is the largest event of its kind in Canada, recognizing excellence in rental housing and honouring the leaders of the industry. KG Group’s 18 Erskine was selected from numerous entries, an acknowledgement of the community’s winning combination of luxury 5-star amenities and resident services in a superior location.
“We are extremely proud and honoured to receive these awards,” says Dianna Attar, VP of Leasing and Marketing at KG Group, the private Toronto real estate company behind the award-winning property. “We’ve been building and managing properties in the Toronto region for over 40 years and in every one of our over 2,000 rental apartment suites, we aim to offer our residents a truly curated lifestyle. At 18 Erskine we’ve worked hard to provide the best possible overall experience in rental living and we thank FRPO for recognizing the outstanding result.”
18 Erskine offers a unique formula for living your dream lifestyle - a bustling urban neighbourhood, designer elements infused into every suite, and abundant amenities that cater to your wellness, social and pet desires. 315 suites deliver unprecedented and unobstructed views of downtown, Lake Ontario and North Toronto, in the coveted Yonge and Eglinton area, just steps from restaurants, shopping, parks and the Eglinton transit hub.
Enter inside and residents have access to an exquisite lineup of over thirty 5-star amenities including a chef’s kitchen, private dining room, bistro with outdoor BBQ terrace, fireplace lounge, zen garden and a dynamic cowork studio. The expansive and jaw-dropping fitness amenities at 18 Erskine rival that of a top-notch gym. There’s an indoor pool, a boxing simulator, a yoga/TRX studio, a motion cage, a full cardio wall, and free fitness classes, both in-person and virtual on demand so your workout is ready whenever you are. There is also a designated client concierge that organizes a lively calendar of events for residents to socialize with neighbours (and their four-legged friends) at community events like cooking classes, virtual bingo, dog yoga or just grabbing a complimentary dog biscuit at the 24-hour concierge.
Life gets even “suite”-er inside the residences. Thoughtfully-designed interiors welcome you home with refined details like brand-name appliances, custom designed kitchen islands, quartz countertops and backsplash, spacious bedrooms, spa-inspired bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling curtain wall windows, and expansive balconies and terraces. Exceptional additions like full-size appliances, pantries with extra storage, USB ports, built-in shelving and roller blinds, creating truly functional layouts that allow for intuitive everyday living. The cherry on this exceptional design? Access to 24/7 white glove, hotel-inspired service via the custom created KG app and an on-site team that, from maintenance to management, adds a personal touch to not only 18 Erskine, but all of KG Group’s rental communities.
The response to 18 Erskine has been incredible.
“I am so excited to move in to my new apartment in this building! Responsive staff creates a really home-ish atmosphere! I also love all the amenities of the building! Especially the gym which can compete with the biggest gyms in Toronto!” Olga Pavlova | Google Reviews
“What I love most is that KG Group strives to ensure a healthy & positive living environment. This is reflected in the amenities which promote health & wellness. I highly recommend moving to a property run by KG group!” Candy Keillor | Google Reviews
The awards for Rental Development of the Year and Customer Service Award of Excellence just cement what we’ve always known – delivering VIP resident services and luxury design in a location near convenient transit and fabulous neighbourhood amenities is a winning formula for your dream lifestyle.
---
About 18 Erskine
18 Erskine is a luxury rental apartment community offering a combination of hotel-inspired 5-star amenities, 24 HR VIP resident services and convenient transit and vibrant neighbourhood, all in the heart of Yonge and Eglinton. Where luxury rental living meets location.
About KG Group
KG Group has been building and managing rental communities in Toronto for over 40 years. The company’s business philosophy is to select properties in superior locations and then develop them into integrated, multi-use communities that exceed the expectations of residents. KG Group prides itself on the high quality of its properties; a great testament to this are the 8 MAC awards that FRPO has bestowed on KG Group over the years.
About the FRPO MAC Awards
The FRPO MAC Awards honour the leaders of the apartment industry and their commitment to their residents. Through their dedicated teams and innovative spirits, MAC Award winners bring their newest project efforts and ideas to life, through traditional and digital platforms. FRPO members continue to raise the bar and the high standards that the association aims to promote.
