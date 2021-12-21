Visionz Group Announces Entrance into the Atlanta Market and Honors the Upcoming MLK Holiday by Offering a Free Workshop

The company will be entering the Atlanta market in 2022 and is partnering with the Bruce Holmes Youth Foundation for a Soft Skills workshop giveaway in January.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coming up on the 8th of January in 2022, Visionz Group will be working in tandem with the Bruce Holmes Youth Foundation to bring specialized soft skills training through a workshop extravaganza to young people in the Atlanta area. There will be a key focus on “First Impressions” training and other crucial life skills curriculum, such as social emotional growth development.

“We would like to expand our footprint to the Atlanta area” said Chris Rivers, CEO of Visionz Group “What a better way to kick this off during the MLK Birthday month and give back to do our part to show kindness and support in the community.”

Since its inception Visionz Group has been at the forefront of soft skills research and curriculum development for youth and young adults. Its robust and interactive College, Career and Life Skills Readiness curriculum has been used by youth groups, colleges, churches, corporations and more to improve the soft or “life” skills of their participants.

The Bruce Holmes Youth Foundation (CBHYF) initiatives in Henry County, GA have focused on Youth Development through athletics, education, healthy living, and leadership. Within a very short span of time the organization has successfully created measurable change through program development and partnering with existing institutions in the community to deliver activities which create meaningful, sustainable, and positive outcomes.

"I’m grateful to have the Visionz Group presenting their crucial life skills training to our youth foundation mentees” said Bruce Holmes, Henry County Commissioner and founder of The Bruce Holmes Youth Foundation. ”These soft skills are fundamental to their development and will suit them well throughout their future endeavors. We are looking forward to the workshop and our mentees getting this much needed training."

To learn more about Visionz Group and its emerging educational technology platform check out the Visionz Automated Learning Series titled “First Impressions” by clicking the link below: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Chxd53degjI

About Visionz Group

Visionz Group provides young people and adults with the critical life skills they need to succeed and excel in life through cutting-edge tools, a nurturing learning environment, climate, and culture. Learn more at: www.visionzgroup.com