VIDEO: Grocery Innovations in Health & Well-being

Dec 21, 2021

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers have placed an increased focus on their health and well-being when shopping for groceries. Food retailers are responding to this growing interest by expanding the services retail registered dietitians offer customers and increasing their fresh and plant-based product selections. FMI Chief Food and Product Safety Officer Dr. Hilary Thesmar and FMI Director, Health and Well-being Krystal Register discuss the innovative ways food retailers are supporting customers in meeting their health goals, including meal planning, virtual cooking classes, and one-on-one counseling.

QUESTION: What does the future of health and well-being at food retail look like to you?

