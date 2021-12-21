PHILIPPINES, December 21 - Press Release December 21, 2021 Utilize fallen coconut trees as housing repair materials in Odette-hit areas, Tolentino tells NHA MANILA - Senator Francis 'Tol' N. Tolentino on Tuesday asked authorities to utilize those fallen coconut trees that were ravaged by Super Typhoon Odette in Surigao provinces and other areas as construction materials and be distributed to owners of damaged or destroyed houses in those localities. Tolentino, chairman of the Senate Committee on Urban Planning, Housing, and Resettlement made the statement following his visit in the typhoon-devasted Siargao Island in Surigao del Norte on Monday. After his visit, Tolentino asked National Housing Authority (NHA) General Manager Marcelino Escalada Jr. to consider using the thousands of fallen coconut trees as construction materials. Tolentino suggested that the NHA should coordinate with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) on how to utilize those fallen coconut tress as free construction materials of distressed residents following the aftermath of Odette's onslaught in several parts of Visayas and Mindanao. "Sayang naman kung 'di gagamitin, nalinis mo na ang kapiligiran nakagawa pa ng construction materials. I urge NHA to coordinate with TESDA as am sure based on my past experience with calamities they still have that technology," said Tolentino. For his part, Escalada promised the Senate Housing Chair that they will look into it as his agency vowed to provide cash assistance to families severely affected by Odette's wrath not only in Surigao del Norte and del Sur but in other provinces such as Bohol, Cebu, Leyte, Southern Leyte Negros provinces, Agusan provinces, and Palawan and can be used to purchase roofing materials. Tolentino earlier met several local officials in Siargao during his visit and assisted in the ongoing relief efforts in the said island. ______________________________________________________________ Tolentino: Mga pinadapang puno ng niyog ni Odette, maaring magamit na construction materials ng mga evacuees MANILA - Iminungkahi ni Senador Francis 'Tol' Tolentino na maaaring magamit bilang construction materials ang mga puno ng niyog na pinadapa ng hagupit ng Super Bagyong Odette at ipamahagi sa mga apektadong residente na nawalan ng tahanan matapos ang nasabing delubyo. Ginawa ni Tolentino ang pahayag kasunod ng pagbisita niya sa isla ng Siargao na bahagi ng Surigao del Norte nitong Lunes. Ang nabanggit na lalawigan ay kabilang sa mga lugar na lubhang winasak at sinalanta ng nasabing mapaminsalang bagyo noong nakaraang linggo. Ayon kay Tolentino, maaaring magamit bilang alternatibong materyales na panggawa ng bahay ang libo-libong puno ng niyog na natumba noong kasagsagan ng hagupit ni Odette at ipamahagi sa residenteng nawalan ng bahay sa Visayas at Mindanao dahil sa tindi ng bagsik ng nabanggit na unos. "Sayang naman kung 'di gagamitin, nalinis mo na ang kapiligiran nakagawa pa ng construction materials. I urge NHA to coordinate with TESDA as am sure based on my past experience with calamities they still have that technology," ani Tolentino, chairman ng Senate Committee on Urban Planning, Housing, and Resettlement. Dagdag pa ng Senador, pinayuhan na niya National Housing Authority (NHA) General Manager Marcelino Escalada Jr. na makipag ugnayan Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) para sa teknolohiya kung paano gagawing coco lumber ang mga natumbang puno ng niyog at ipamahagi bilang libreng materyales para sa mga sinalanta ni Odette. Nangako naman si Escalada na agad tutugunan ang suhestiyon ni Tolentino. Ayon sa housing official, magbibigay din ang NHA ng cash assistance na pambili ng roofing materials sa mga pamilya sinalanta ni Odette hindi lamang sa Surigao del Norte at del Sur, kundi maging sa iba pang lugar kagaya ng Bohol, Cebu, Leyte, Southern Leyte Negros provinces, Agusan provinces at Palawan. Sa kanyang pagbisita sa Siargao nitong Lunes, pinulong ni Tolentino ang pinuno ng iba't ibang mga lokalidad sa nasabing isla at tumulong din sa pamamahagi ng ayuda sa mga apektadong residente.