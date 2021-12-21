WAGMI Games-Cubix Partnership – Mobile PVP Tower Defense Game to Launch in Q1 of 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cubix will develop a new mobile PVP Tower Defense game under its partnership with WAGMI Games. When WAGMI Games set out to find a software development partner, they discovered that Cubix’ expertise was aligned with their endeavors to build a Play to Earn (P2E) game.
After reviewing dozens of game development companies, WAGMI Games were keen to partner with Cubix because of the software development company’s expertise and game development track record. Cubix’ expertise with blockchain development solutions and NFT game development make it
stand out.
Cubix has 200+ global team members, and the company has worked with brands like Sapient, Nintendo, Walmart, and more. The company is also the software development partner for MicroPets. With these associations, the extent of Cubix’ technical expertise and experience was easily discerned,
making them a top choice for WAGMI Games.
The PVP Tower Defense game will be called WAGMI DEFENSE, which will be built for the android and iOS, and for desktops.
WAGMI’s Game Concept and Roll-out
WAGMI Defense is set in the year 3022, where Aliens (the Greys) discover ‘NiFe,’ an element critical to their survival, lying at planet Earth’s core. With the invaders’ sights on this target, humans from all over must unite to engage in a saga for humankind’s survival.
Standing shoulder-to-shoulder, earthlings from their WAGMI Defense to battle with the invaders. Game participants will wager the WAGMI token where a winner emerges supreme.
Unique Asset Ownership Driven by NFT and Blockchain Technology
You can expect multiple opportunities for NFT collections from WAGMI Games. It’s pertinent to mention that the WAGMI native token is available on both, the BSC (Binance) and the ERC (Ethereum) blockchains. This widens the scope for user adoption at phase one, the Tower Defense mobile game.
WAGMI Game Roll-out Plan
The PVP Tower Defense game is the first phase of a wider roll-out plan. The plan comprises an immersive 3D MMORPG desktop game with a tentative release date in Q4 2022. Part of the plan comprises a series of comics and stories associated with the gameplay.
Release Date
The PVP Tower Defense Game is scheduled for release during Q1 2022.
About Cubix
With its headquarters in Florida, USA, Cubix serves clients worldwide with innovative digital products that help them reach their goals. Since 2008, Cubix has built tons of mobile games, enterprise-level software, mobile apps, NFT games, web apps, and websites for businesses in diverse industries.
About WAGMI Games
WAGMI Games demonstrates a vast plan for its brand, which essentially hinges on the blockchain and its currency. Apart from its digital presence through its games, other forms will take shape as comics and novels that shape and build its presence.
For more information, visit www.WAGMIgame.io
