South End Capital Announces 499 Equipment Financings for $36M in November

Equipment Financing is Available for Most Industries

Nationwide, $2.2B direct equipment lender continues its track-record of providing fast and affordable financing to small business owners

As a division of a bank we're able to offer equipment financing to established and start-up businesses in all 50 States and Washington, D.C.” — Noah Grayson, President of South End Capital

ST. CLOUD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South End Capital a division of Stearns Bank N.A., an innovative commercial lender and tech-enabled business, real estate, and equipment finance platform, has announced another record-breaking month for equipment financing. The 499 equipment financings in November were delivered to a variety of business types, and many were funded the same day and required the borrower to complete only a verbal or 1-page application.

South End Capital offers NEW and USED equipment financing with rates starting in the 4% range and terms up to 60-months. "As a division of a bank we're able to offer equipment financing to established and start-up businesses in all 50 States and Washington, D.C." said Noah Grayson, President of South End Capital. "Borrowers can expect a streamlined, low documentation process powered by the latest technology and hands-on personal service."

The terms of South End Capital's equipment financing program are customized and creatively structured to match a business’ cash-flow cycle, and equipment financing is available from $10,000 to $5 million+ (purchase or refinance). In many cases, 100% of the purchase price of the equipment can be financed with 0% down-payment or capital injection from the borrower. South End can provide equipment financing to most entity types including sole proprietors, and differentiates itself by financing dealer AND private-party sales.

Those interested in accessing fast and affordable equipment financing, or needing flexible business or real estate capital, are invited to contact South End Capital directly at southend@stearnsbank.com or visit https://southendcapital.com/programs. Additionally, South End Capital welcomes partners and offers referral fees up to 5%, along with a co-branded referral link, 24/7 lead tracking, automated status updates, and additional resources.

ABOUT SOUTH END CAPITAL

Founded in 2009 as a nationwide, non-conforming lender and intermediary, South End Capital became a division of Stearns Bank N.A., a $2.2 billion financial institution, in June of 2021. South End offers mortgages secured by commercial and investment residential real estate, collateralized and uncollateralized business loans, and equipment financing. The firm's technology-enabled platform delivers a streamlined loan process, and reinforces its commitment to provide excellent service and innovative, affordable financing.

South End Capital a division of Stearns Bank, N.A.

Equal Housing Lender

Member FDIC