GiveTime Is All Set To Release Their Pre-Sale For Tokens
GiveTime.io has launched their new project wherein they will be releasing their tokens.
We are a real team made of real people hoping to implement our ideas. Just increase the life expectancy of people.”UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GiveTime has come up with an all-new project that has to do with increasing the life expectancy of people. This is the first project of its kind as it intends to bring together science, medicine, and blockchain on one single platform. This is a real project that utilizes real people and has a well-sketched road map. They will be having a pre-sale of the tokens in December. The pre-sale will have a fixed price and then the project will further head to decentralized exchanges.
— Alexander Movchan, CEO of GiveTime
The team has plans of raising an amount in excess of $1,000,000 during the token sale phase itself. The investments that will pour in will be used to follow the roadmap that has already been sketched.
The project aims at improving the relationship between the healthcare professionals, the scientists and even the government so that everyone can benefit from it. They have a lot of long-term goals in place as they want to improve the speed and accuracy of diagnosis, increase the medical capacity and the abilities of the medical professionals. At the same time, focus is also there to increase the life expectancy by at least ten years.
This project is going to be launched on the Binance smart chain and the pre-sale price of the GTM is going to be fixed at $0.008. The DeFI price is going to be at $0.01.
As per reports, the pre-sale is all set to be scheduled for January 3, 2022 and last until January 10, 2022. There are future plans of tier 1 crypto exchanges that may take place.
Those who would like to know more about what the company has to offer and even those who would like to participate in the token sale should make it a point to visit https://givetime.io or send an email to info@givetime.io.
About GiveTime
