Charles Cotugno Photography's Free Guide for Winning Headshots Available for Download

Just in time for the holidays, one of Seattle’s leading headshot photographers is giving away a gift that keeps on giving.

First impressions are important. That's why Charles Cotugno Photography is giving away a Free Guide for Winning Headshots.

“When it comes to having your images created, it’s not easy to know exactly what to expect,” said Charlie Cotugno, owner and spokesperson for Charles Cotugno Photography. “That’s why we’ve got a growing library of free information for you to download regardless of whether or not you’re one of our clients.”

Studies have shown that it only takes 0.10 seconds for someone to have an impression of you based on your profile photo. They draw conclusions, make assumptions and form opinions – good and bad. Your profile photo is especially important for the professional networking site LinkedIn.

“If you need to know how to get ready for a headshot, choose a location for your senior portrait, what clothing to avoid, and more, and select one of our guides to find out everything you need to know,” Cotugno said.

In addition to giving away its Free Guide for Winning Headshots (https://cotugnophoto.com/free-downloads/), the company is also providing free consultations to individuals and business create professional and effective images.

For more information, please visit https://cotugnophoto.com/about-contact-charlie-cotugno/.

About Charles Cotugno Photography

Charlie is a freelance commercial, portrait, and performance photographer based in Seattle, WA. During his twenty-five plus year career, he’s photographed people from every walk of life including businesspeople, performers, the famous, and the infamous.

