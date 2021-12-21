Indonesia Frozen Food Market to Witness Healthy Growth Rate During 2021-2027

Indonesia Frozen Food Market

The demand for frozen food in the Indonesian market is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2027

The frozen food sales have gained traction primarily due to the expansion of modern retail outlets across the country” — QuantAlign Research

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indonesia Frozen Food Market is likely to ascend at a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period (2021-2030) according to QuantAlign Research. The growth in the frozen food market in Indonesia is attributed Growing population coupled with increasing disposable income. Also, Rapid urbanization resulting in expansion of retail outlets and supermarkets has resulted in easy availability of frozen food products. Easy availability of frozen food products in the region is expected to further propel the market demand during 2021-2027.

Frozen foods have increasingly become a part of the food industry across the globe, where vegetable and non-vegetable products are frozen within hours of being picked. The raw materials for frozen foods include all food products that need to be frozen such as chicken, fish, pizza, green peas, among others. Mostly the food is specifically cultivated or adapted for freezing. Food products are first cultivated/picked, sorted, and inspected in order to maintain quality. Thereafter, they are packed and moved to the cold storage room for further distribution.

Freezing of food slows down the process of decomposition through the conversion of residual moisture into ice, thus inhibiting the growth of bacterial species. Frozen foods are properly packed before being displayed, which protects the food and preserves its original nutritional value. Therefore, frozen food packaging must maintain its integrity throughout the filling, sealing, freezing, storage, transportation and final consumption of the product.



Based on application, the Indonesian frozen food market is segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, online Stores and others. The hypermarkets/supermarkets channel accounts for the largest share of the market in the region. Key players operating in the market include: Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Unilever PLC, PT First Marine Seafoods, PT Sekar Bumi Tbk, Pt. Charoen Pokphand Indonesia among others.

Key questions Answered in the report:

• What is the current total market and projected growth rate for Indonesian frozen food market from 2021 to 2027?

• Who are the major players in the Indonesia frozen food market?

• What shares do the major players occupy?

• On what basis is the market segmented?

• How has the frozen food market performed, and what are its key drivers?

• What would be influence of the emerging trends in Indonesia frozen food market?

• What is the degree of competition in the Indonesia frozen food market?

• What are the key strategies adopted by the players operating in the Indonesia frozen food market?

The report examines and provides an extensive overview of the Indonesian frozen food market. The report identifies key industry trends, and covers Indonesian frozen food market landscape. The report builds a short- and long-term forecast model covering the period between 2021 to 2027.

